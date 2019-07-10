21.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Home Business

Shropshire firms urged to make better use of Business Intelligence

By Shropshire Live Business

Firms across Shropshire looking for improved performance during the second half of the year are being advised to invest more time in understanding Business Intelligence.

Alex Whittles, managing director of Purple Frog Systems Ltd
Alex Whittles, managing director of Purple Frog Systems Ltd

Alex Whittles, owner of big data company Purple Frog Systems and the brains behind new software service Power BI Sentinel, estimates that around 80 per cent of data within businesses is unstructured.

As a result he claims the vast majority of companies are not working as smartly and effectively as they could to achieve sales and growth.

“Running a business, whether you’re an entrepreneur or head of a large global corporation, is becoming increasingly more and more competitive,” he explained.

“The reason for this is partly due to the changing nature of technology and the endless possibilities which exist for businesses to communicate with their target customers.

“Social media for one has changed entirely the way people think, engage and consume products and services.

“Staying ahead of your competitors is tough and the ones doing a good job are those investing time and resources into understanding their Business Intelligence and then using this knowledge to their advantage.”

Unstructured business data in the form of social media feeds, digital photos, emails, videos, audio files and text documents can be difficult to analyse, explained Alex, who leads the Purple Frog team from a new office based at Quantum House in Telford.

However, he added: “There are lots of analytical tools available which businesses can invest in to make the job of extracting information from a variety of sources including websites, blogs or even phone applications easier.

“Taking time to understand the data can unlock a wealth of information about your ideal customers and their buying behaviours.

“This knowledge can then be used to help you to make better strategic decisions about your business, work smarter and more effectively, improve customer experience and ultimately increase sales.

“It really is a no brainer.”

Alex, who has recently returned from a conference in Europe where he spoke about the benefits of Business Intelligence and also introduced Purple Frog’s latest software innovation Power BI Sentinel, said for businesses to capitalise on growth over the next six to 12 months it was critical for them to invest time in understanding their own Business Intelligence.

The new Power BI Sentinel service developed by the team at Purple Frog aims to enhance analytical capabilities for businesses already using Microsoft’s analytical tool Power BI.

“The service is already proving a huge hit with businesses who understand what can be achieved with information gleaned through their own Business Intelligence and we are working with companies across the globe,” said Alex.

“There’s no doubt that BI will continue to transform the way in which businesses do their business and those which understand and utilise this data to the best effect will be those maintaining a competitive edge.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article

News

News

The Lord Hill Hotel in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Lord Hill Hotel set to close following sale

A well known Shrewsbury hotel is set to close at the end of the year after being sold to a Shropshire building firm.
Read Article
Simon Griffiths, watch manager at Whitchurch and Graham Dudley based at Clun Fire Station have been in the service for 40 years

Fire service stars are rewarded for ‘exemplary service’

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has handed out awards to staff from across the county in recognition of their years of loyal and exemplary service.
Read Article
Hayley Jones and Karin Evans at Westminster Abbey for the commemoration service

﻿RJAH nurses honour Florence Nightingale and Edith Cavell at Westminster Abbey

Two members of nursing staff at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital attended a special service at Westminster Abbey to commemorate Florence Nightingale’s birthday.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town fall to Sheffield Wednesday defeat in Portugal

A gulf in class was demonstrated as Shrewsbury Town slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday in Portugal.
Read Article
Banbury Cricket Club hosted Shropshire’s Unicorns Championship match against Oxfordshire

Shropshire’s cricketers beaten at Oxfordshire in the Unicorns Championship

Chairman of selectors Bryan Jones admitted Shropshire’s cricketers had been outplayed after losing by 273 runs at Oxfordshire in the Unicorns Championship.
Read Article
Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin receives her award from David Rawlinson, Deputy President of the LTA

Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin given top tennis award by LTA

Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin OBE has been presented with the Carl Aarvold Award by the LTA in honour of her outstanding contribution to tennis in Britain and internationally.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

A team taking part in the charity golf day hosted by Shropshire-based legal specialists Aaron & Partners

Aaron & Partners raise almost £5,000 for local charity at golf day

Shropshire law firm Aaron & Partners hosted a charity golf day featuring businesses from across the UK, raising more than £4,700 for the Shropshire Community Fund.
Read Article
Alex Whittles, managing director of Purple Frog Systems Ltd

Shropshire firms urged to make better use of Business Intelligence

Firms across Shropshire looking for improved performance during the second half of the year are being advised to invest more time in understanding Business Intelligence.
Read Article
Steve Graves and Lee Taylor of Robert Nicholas Financial Advisers pictured with competition winner and first-time buyer Daniel Burton

Newport initiative to support first-time buyers hailed a success

A campaign to help first-time buyers across Newport get their foot onto the property ladder has been hailed a success.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Jonathan Soden with some of Jay Pingree's work

International artist to fly in from New York for Shrewsbury show

An international artist who has exhibited in New York and Berlin will be flying over to Shropshire next month from America for an exclusive event.
Read Article
Corporate sponsors of Severn Hospice’s Dragon Boat Festival – Network Telecom’s Amelia Ebdon and Becky Homersley with Emma Williams and David Foster of Charter Savings Bank

Dragon boat teams set to roar along river this weekend

Dragon boats will line the River Severn this weekend when dozens of teams roar along the waters while helping to raise money for a local charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

Newport Show President Jo Ford (on right), Beth Ford (on left), show staff and children from St Peter's CE Primary School in Edgmond

Final preparations being made for this year’s Newport Show

Organisers of this year’s Newport Show are putting the final touches to the event as they prepare to welcome thousands of people to Chetwynd Deer Park.
Read Article
The Battle of Shrewsbury was fought on July 21st 1403

Battle of Shrewsbury Medieval Weekend at Battlefield 1403

Battlefield 1403 is hosting a Battle of Shrewsbury Medieval Weekend later this month, taking visitors back 616 years when the site was the location of the bloodiest battles fought on British soil.
Read Article
Gruffydd Wyn will be bringing his world-class vocals to Shrewsbury

BGT star to perform charity concert in Shrewsbury

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Gruffydd Wyn will be bringing his world-class vocals to Shrewsbury for a charity concert this autumn.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth

Severn Valley Railway pub achieves quality ale award

Staff at popular Severn Valley Railway pub The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth are celebrating this week after scooping a prestigious award for the quality of their beer.
Read Article
A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
21.1 ° C
23.3 °
18.3 °
68 %
5.7kmh
40 %
Wed
22 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
21 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP