Aaron & Partners raise almost £5,000 for local charity at golf day

Shropshire law firm Aaron & Partners hosted a charity golf day featuring businesses from across the UK, raising more than £4,700 for the Shropshire Community Fund.

The event took place at the prestigious Hawkstone Park Golf Club, near Shrewsbury, with more than 70 players taking to the course in teams of four.

Prizes were handed out for the best performing teams and the players were treated to a display from former European Tour player and trick shot artist David Edwards, who has taken his acclaimed trick shot tour around the world to 64 different countries. Attentions then turned to a live auction, which was held to help boost the charity fundraising total.

Aaron & Partners organised the event in order to raise vital funds for the Shropshire Community Fund, which awards grants to small charities and community groups across the county and is managed by local charity Shropshire RCC.

Hugh Strickland, Chairman of Shropshire RCC and Corporate Finance Partner at Aaron & Partners said: “All the teams performed very well, and an enjoyable day was had by all. Although no-one got a hole-in-one on the day, we did manage to raise a huge amount of money for an excellent cause.”

Julia Baron, Chief Executive of Shropshire RCC, said:

“We were delighted to have been part of this fantastic event, which we all enjoyed, and very grateful to Aaron & Partners for choosing Shropshire Community Fund to benefit from the fundraising. The money raised will have a positive impact on a huge number of people across the county.”

