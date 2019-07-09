Search launched for new Marches Local Enterprise Partnership chair

The search has begun for a new business leader to help drive economic growth across the region.

Paul Hinkins, Chairman of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership

The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership is recruiting for a new chair to lead the organisation’s work to create thousands of jobs across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Current chair Graham Wynn is nearing the end of his highly-successful term of office at the LEP after being in post for six years.

Paul Hinkins, Marches LEP deputy chair, said they were looking for an inspirational and widely-respected business leader to take up the role leading the LEP, which brings together the private sector with the region’s local authorities and public sector partners.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for a person of real standing and calibre in the business community to join the LEP and make a significant difference to the economic future of the region and the lives of thousands of people,” he said.

“The successful candidate will have a track record of inspirational business leadership in the private sector, command the respect of both the public and private sector and have outstanding knowledge of the region’s business environment.

“They will also have the credibility to champion the area at a regional and national level, have the highest standards of integrity and wide experience of corporate governance.”

The chair will lead the board in delivering its strategic objectives, setting priorities and monitoring performance and the appointment will initially be for a three-year term.

The LEP has appointed recruitment consultants to help its search and job adverts for the position have been published in the national and regional press.

The deadline for applications is July 29. A full information pack is available at https://bit.ly/2FKcUho and more information on the role at www.marcheslep.org.uk/chair

Mr Wynn, who is stepping down after serving the maximum six-year term as chair, has been a member of the LEP board since 2011.

He founded the TTC Group, the country’s largest driver retraining organisation with his wife Jenny in Telford and was awarded the OBE in 2006 for his work promoting road safety.

He has served as on the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety, is a founding member of Telford Business Partnership, former chair of Telford Business Board and board member of the National LEP Network, representing the six West Midlands LEPs, Midlands Connect and the Midlands Engine.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...