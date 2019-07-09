Ludlow lawyers take the lead through charity dog day

Lawyers at a Ludlow law firm have held a ‘bring your dog to work’ day to help raise money for its chosen charity.

Staff at mfg Solicitors with their dogs

The team at Corve Street-based mfg Solicitors brought six of their pooches into the office for a day’s work where they helped raise money for local cause Working Together – a charity which provides living skills and support for adults and young people in South Shropshire who have learning disabilities.

The charity, which has its offices in the town’s Rockspring Community Centre, is mfg’s chosen charity to support for 2019/20.

Richard Connolly, partner at mfg Solicitors said: “We are going to be holding a wide range of events over the next 12 months to help support Working Together and this was the very first.

“There’s lots of dog owners here at the firm so after an idea from one of the team we thought doing something different would be a great way to start the fundraising. It was certainly a unique day at the office but great fun too.”

