Military-themed window for Shropshire law firm

A local artist has been giving the window of a Shropshire law firm a military feel to mark Armed Forces Day.

Louise Howard, Brian Evans and Dawn Humphries with the window displays

Events highlighting support for the armed forces have been running for two weeks between June 24 and July 7 as part of the Armed Forces Day celebrations.

Shropshire Council have been encouraging local businesses to take part in a competition, with the best display winning the prize of a tour of RAF Shawbury.

As a signatory of the Armed Forces Community Covenant, Lanyon Bowdler was keen to be involved enlisting the help of artist, Sali Nixon.

Louise Howard, associate solicitor and military specialist at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “Sali has created a fantastic window display for us. She is a talented artist and this was a great opportunity to work with her.

“The idea was to create a military themed window display as part of the council competition to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

“Lanyon Bowdler is proud to have signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant in 2018 – a scheme which pledges to help and support serving armed forces personnel, veterans and their families.

“The firm signed the covenant to demonstrate a commitment to the armed forces community, both through available legal services, participation in a local operations group to case manage veteran’s needs post service and employment opportunities.

“The covenant was set up to ensure all those who serve or have served their country and their families should be treated with fairness and respect within the local community, economy and society in general and this is a great way to spread the message that we are proud to be a part of it.”

Louise added: “Sali has done a wonderful job at our Shrewsbury office, we’ve had some great feedback from those who have seen it.

“The council competition has been a great opportunity for the community to come together in this way to say thank you to our armed forces for the job they do on behalf of us all.”

Sean McCarthy, armed forces covenant offer for Shropshire Council said: “We are delighted that Lanyon Bowdler and so many other local businesses have shown their support for this initiative.”

Following the judging, the top display will win a tour of RAF Shawbury for up to 12 employees of the winning business.

The tour of the base will include a close-up look at a static helicopter and aircraft – including a Red Arrow Hawk and the chance to fire a rifle or pistol on one of the ranges.

