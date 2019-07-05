23.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 5, 2019
Home Business

Architects create ‘Grand Design’ for man left paralysed following car accident

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire-based architect is creating a ‘Grand Design’ for a retired lecturer, who was left paralysed from the neck down after a serious car accident.

The project will utilise the latest design techniques to ensure an all-inclusive living environment and a family home that is sympathetic to the historical buildings nearby
The project will utilise the latest design techniques to ensure an all-inclusive living environment and a family home that is sympathetic to the historical buildings nearby

Dr Paul Buszard and his wife Gabriele, Bridgnorth residents for more than 25 years, have turned to local architects Johnson Design Partnership (JDP) to come up with a bespoke home that allows them to live together as a family again.

The firm are working with the couple to create a two-level ‘upside down’ house in the grounds of their current property on St Mary’s Steps in Bridgnorth, which will provide full wheelchair access and dedicated living space for the family, as well as the two full-time carers they will need.

The project will utilise the latest design techniques to ensure an all-inclusive living environment and a family home that is sympathetic to the historical buildings nearby and ensure the fantastic views can continue to be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. To achieve this, the building will feature a low-profile sedum roof, as well as Old English bricks for the first level and stone brick walls for the lower level.

Johnson Design Partnership will use all of the expertise and experience it has gained delivering a number of iconic projects in the town, including the transformation of Bishop Percy’s House and The Old Police Station.

“Our lives have been torn apart following the car accident and all we want to do now is be able to live together and welcome family and friends into our own home,” explained Paul, who spent ten months in Critical Trauma Care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham before being transferred to the North West Spinal Injuries Unit in Southport.

“Neither of us have had any experience of living with a disability and, among the many challenges we’ve been facing, finding the right property or trying to adapt your current home have proven astoundingly difficult. Gabriele has spent the last six months searching a 40-mile radius for a place we could just buy or move into that would be suitable for our needs.”

He continued: “She drew a complete blank. The only option for us is to sell our current property, sub-divide the land and then create our own home, which is where Johnson Design Partnership come into the story.

“JDP Director Matt Spinks and his team have spent a lot of time listening to our requirements and coming up with a design that will allow us to live as a family again and, crucially, stay in Bridgnorth – a place we have grown to love over the past twenty-five years and where we have raised our two daughters.”

St Mary’s Steps is the latest in a series of ‘Grand Design’ projects that JDP has led on and promises to be one of the most challenging yet, with the slope of the property and the historical context two major priorities.

The architects practice has opted to use the gradient to its advantage by building into the valley, creating a two-level home that is accessible via an integrated lift that will bring Paul down to an outside terrace.

The main bedroom, wet room and communal living space will make up the first floor, which is dominated by bi-fold and French doors to preserve the panoramic views of low town and the River Severn. On the lower floor there will be accommodation for two full-time carers and guests.

“The most important aspect that came out of our briefing discussions with Paul and Gabrielle was to find the best way to adapt to his needs whilst preserving the historical context of the area. We’ve come up with a design that can achieve this by utilising locally sourced materials that will blend into the surroundings, along with a low pitch sedum roof to reduce the impact,” added JDP’s Matt Spinks.

“Of course, it has to be Paul and Gabriele’s home first and foremost. This is reflected in the way we intend to maximise light, shared living space and the outstanding views, with two outside terrace areas providing safe access to fresh air – which is important for his respiratory condition.

“Inside, everything has been designed to ensure accessibility and to make living as inclusive as possible, with underfloor heating and natural material, such as wooden or stone flooring, used throughout to avoid anything that could trap dust.”

He went on to add: “We are also tapping into the knowledge of a smart home expert to look at retina and voice controls, automated doors and the possibility of hidden speakers.”

Paul concluded: “It has been a horrific year, but this Grand Design gives us an opportunity to try and put our lives back together the best way we can – together and at home in Bridgnorth.”

Planning application is currently being considered and, if successful, the project will take between six to twelve months to complete.

An aerial view of the building design which will feature a low-profile sedum roof, as well as Old English bricks for the first level and stone brick walls for the lower level
An aerial view of the building design which will feature a low-profile sedum roof, as well as Old English bricks for the first level and stone brick walls for the lower level
Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article
Baby Feet Generic - Pixabay

The families hurt by medical negligence need transparency to heal

A leading birth injuries solicitor says families hurt by medical negligence need more transparency and empathy from medical professionals.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article

News

News

Police in Telford want to speak to this man seen in Telford Town Park

Police have issued photos of a man they would like to speak to as part of their inquiries into an incident in Telford Town Park.
Read Article
The Wrekin is a popular visitor destination for walkers and families

New plan to be adopted to protect and enhance The Wrekin Hills

Telford & Wrekin Council is set to approve the adoption of a new management plan for The Wrekin Forest as part of the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Read Article
Lawley Bank Court

Telford retirement living community rated ‘Good’ by CQC

A Telford retirement living community has been rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Bridgnorth’s Sam Whitney returns to the Shropshire side for the match at Oxfordshire

Shropshire make three changes for Unicorns Championship trip to Oxfordshire

Shropshire make three changes for their Unicorns Championship match against Oxfordshire which starts at Banbury on Sunday.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town sign goalkeeper Joe Murphy

Shrewsbury Town complete the signing of vastly experienced goalkeeper Joe Murphy on a one-year contract.
Read Article
Joe Aston has signed up to return to Telford Tigers. Photo: Telford Tigers / Steve Brodie

Joe Aston returns to Telford Tigers

Joe Aston has signed up to return to Telford Tigers for the forthcoming season.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Louise Howard, Brian Evans and Dawn Humphries with the window displays

Military-themed window for Shropshire law firm

A local artist has been giving the window of a Shropshire law firm a military feel to mark Armed Forces Day.
Read Article
Pictured at the awards are Gavin, Engage International, Joanne White, Aico, Marketing Manager, Matthew Lyons-Small, Aico, Commercial & Finance Director, Chloe Vickery, Aico, Regional Specification Manager

Double award win for Aico

Oswestry-based Aico has been awarded two Lotus Awards for Workplace Culture and Sustainability.
Read Article
Doug Harvery of Lambert Smith Hampton, Liz Lowe of Morris Property and Alex Smith of Andrew Dixon & Company

Access all areas for business investment at Telford

Morris Property has started work on a £4.5m office and industrial park in Hadley Park, Telford to attract jobs and investment to this thriving location.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jonathan Soden with some of Jay Pingree's work

International artist to fly in from New York for Shrewsbury show

An international artist who has exhibited in New York and Berlin will be flying over to Shropshire next month from America for an exclusive event.
Read Article
Corporate sponsors of Severn Hospice’s Dragon Boat Festival – Network Telecom’s Amelia Ebdon and Becky Homersley with Emma Williams and David Foster of Charter Savings Bank

Dragon boat teams set to roar along river this weekend

Dragon boats will line the River Severn this weekend when dozens of teams roar along the waters while helping to raise money for a local charity.
Read Article
Last years event had an under the sea theme

Shropshire Young Farmers Ball set to be bigger and better than ever!

Shropshire Young Farmers Chairman’s Ball 2019 will be held at Bagginswood on Saturday 24 August and members are already gearing up for the weekend.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

Hawkstone Follies

Follies to get kids reading with storytelling event

On Sunday 7 July, Hawkstone Follies welcome the whole family for a day of storytelling and adventure.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
The 63 seater cinema opens this weekend. Photo: Wellington Orbit

Central Shropshire community cinema set to open this Saturday

A central Shropshire community cinema, cafe and arts centre will be screening their first ever film this Saturday 29 June.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
few clouds
23.1 ° C
25.6 °
20 °
53 %
3.1kmh
20 %
Fri
22 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
18 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP