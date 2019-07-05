Access all areas for business investment at Telford

Morris Property has started work on a £4.5m office and industrial park in Hadley Park, Telford to attract jobs and investment to this thriving location.

Doug Harvery of Lambert Smith Hampton, Liz Lowe of Morris Property and Alex Smith of Andrew Dixon & Company

The development has been named Access442 as it has a prominent frontage onto the A442 and will provide 63,000 ft² of light industrial space. The 26 units, ranging from 1,548 ft² to 15,060 ft², will take shape on land fronting the A442 Queensway, known locally as the Eastern Primary.

The first phase is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020. Units will be available either for lease or for sale.

Morris Property acquired the five-acre site from the Homes and Communities Agency and Telford & Wrekin Council. It has built a number of projects in Telford on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council and given the success of business parks such as Vanguard in Shrewsbury decided to undertake its own development.

Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Property, said: “It is a great location to attract business investment and jobs in a growth area which has benefitted from huge investment by Telford & Wrekin Council. The site is easily accessible with good communication links to the M54 motorway. We believe it will attract interest from local, regional and national businesses.

“There are few units of this quality available for sale in Telford which is sure to add to Access442’s appeal.”

The company has appointed Matt Tilt at Lambert Smith Hampton’s Birmingham office and Alex Smith of Andrew Dixon & Company in Telford as joint agents for Access442 for their regional and local expertise.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...