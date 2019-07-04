Morris & Company celebrates its team at Starry Night

Inspirational and dedicated workers were celebrated at a special Awards Evening in Shrewsbury to recognise 150 star performers and mark their company’s 150th anniversary.

Bill Morris and Lindsey Arnold, Morris Care

The fifth generation family business Morris & Company held an Oscar style reception at The Morris Hall to present the awards to 150 employees nominated by their peers for shining at what they do.

The awards themselves were hand crafted from English oak, embossed and engraved for each winner by the company’s Joinery Workshop team to create handsome pieces which will stand the test of time.

One of the night’s stars was Lindsey Arnold from Morris Care who said: “Every single winner was awarded their trophy and photographed with Mr Bill Morris which was such a lovely warm and welcoming way to kick off the evening. It was such fun celebrating each other and a great atmosphere mixing and relaxing with those from other parts of the company.”

During the presentations ten of the winners were further hailed as Morris Superstars based on numbers and contents of nominations, with each winning prizes including a certified Star in the Constellation named after them. Finally, an overall Shooting Star was announced, Ian Carswell from Morris Property, who won a spa holiday break in Italy. Ian won the most nominations with comments from colleagues including “unfailing willingness” and “nothing less than 110% committed”.

In true Oscar style, when the family realised that Ian was unable to attend the Awards Night, they surprised him earlier in the week with the news and captured his astonishment and delight which was enjoyed on video by all his colleagues on the night who toasted his stardom.

Chairman Robin Morris commented: “This really has been a wonderful night and a genuine delight to celebrate the amazing people who work in our business. Our 150 stars were put forward by their colleagues because they embody our philosophy of ‘Excellence as Standard’. It has been moving to read all the nominations and my family all enjoyed having the opportunity to personally thank these talented and dedicated people within our business.

“We’re proud of our 150 year history and recognise that our greatest asset is our people.” Robin concluded.

From a modest grocery shop opened in Frankwell, Shrewsbury, in 1869, the business has grown and diversified. Today it employs 720 people across commercial and residential property, care homes and an international site machinery business.

