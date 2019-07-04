Ascendancy Internet Marketing welcomes new digital marketing assistant

Shropshire-based Ascendancy Internet Marketing has strengthened its team with the appointment of a new digital marketing assistant.

Bethan Evans has joined the team at Ascendancy Internet Marketing

Bethan Evans, 21, from Market Drayton, has a diploma in digital marketing and is looking to develop her career with Ascendancy. She joins the company after working on magazines and exhibitions for a firm in Nantwich.

Ascendancy Internet Marketing is a leader in the digital industry and has a proven track record in developing young talent with an eye to the future of the company and benefit of staff and clients.

“I spotted the Ascendancy job on Indeed, sent in my CV and covering letter and got the job – I am delighted,” said Bethan.

“The digital world is a continually moving industry, changing all the time. It’s busy and there are wonderful opportunities to learn. I really liked the feel of the company from the start.

“I went to college in Shrewsbury and spent some time working in Nantwich as part of an apprenticeship. I completed a Level 3 City & Guilds Diploma in digital marketing last year through the apprenticeship which began in 2017.

“My role at Ascendancy is digital marketing assistant and I hope to build a career within the digital marketing industry with the company as well as learning vital skills to complement my role.”

In her spare time, Bethan has a strong interest in history and enjoys walking in the countryside and sports.

Ascendancy founder Helen Culshaw said: “We are delighted to welcome Bethan, who is going to be a valuable addition to our team. Our customer base continues to expand and we needed to increase our staff to meet this increasing demand.

“We are proud of our small but dedicated team at Ascendancy which allows us to provide the best service we can for our clients. Our young people are our future and by taking on the right employee we are able to maintain our position as a company that can be trusted and one that will always deliver.”

