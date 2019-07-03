Staff celebrate over 135 years’ service at Furrows

Three loyal staff at a Shropshire motor dealership are celebrating over 135 years’ service between them.

Mike Pollock, Shirley Morgan and Steve Foden celebrate 45 years’ service with the Furrows Group in Telford

Mike Pollock, Shirley Morgan and Steve Foden all started work at Furrows within 12 months of each other and they have now reached the milestone of 45 years with the company.

Based at the Group’s Telford dealership in Haybridge Road, Hadley, the trio celebrated their anniversary with colleagues and cake.

Group managing director Dave Farthing said it was great to see three key members of staff all receive the recognition they deserved after such loyal service.

“We’re very proud of the commitment and dedication our employees show every day, and for three members of staff to have reached such a milestone is very impressive.

“Long service comes naturally in our company, but 45 years is rare even by our standards, so to have all three colleagues reach that anniversary in the same year is quite remarkable.”

Mike started work at Furrows in the parts department, and has spent the last 20 years in the tyres department.

Shirley began her Furrows career as a sales administrator, before a short spell as PA to the managing director, and then returned to the sales administration team where she has worked her way up to her current position as sales admin manager.

Steve started as an apprentice mechanic, before becoming a skilled technician and then the workshop foreman. He was service manager for 15 years and is now compound manager at the Telford site.

“The people in our business have grown up and worked together through the years, and we have made it one of our key objectives to ensure that all our staff have the best opportunities possible to develop their skills.

“To see Mike, Shirley and Steve celebrating with friends and colleagues was a wonderful occasion, and we’re very grateful to all of them for their hard work and loyalty to the Furrows family over so many years.”

