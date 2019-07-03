14.8 C
Shrewsbury-based Radfield Home Care wins prestigious national award

By Shropshire Live Business

Radfield Home Care, an established domiciliary home care provider, with its head office based in the centre of Shrewsbury, has been awarded ‘Emerging Franchisor of the Year’ 2019 by the British Franchise Association.

From Left, Pip Wilkins, Chief Executive of the British Franchise Association, Alex Green and Dr Hannah Mackechnie, founders of Radfield Home Care Franchising and HSBC’s Head of Franchising and awards judge, Andrew Brattesani
From Left, Pip Wilkins, Chief Executive of the British Franchise Association, Alex Green and Dr Hannah Mackechnie, founders of Radfield Home Care Franchising and HSBC’s Head of Franchising and awards judge, Andrew Brattesani

Radfield Home Care specialises in companionship, care and wellbeing services to enrich lives and enable independence at home for older people. Radfield established itself in Shewsbury by brother and sister team, Alex Green and Dr Hannah Mackechnie over 10 years ago, providing a leading home care service to older people in Shrewsbury and the surrounding area and created the Radfield Home Care franchise opportunity for others to replicate in their local community just 3 years ago, with now 13 franchise offices across the UK with many more in the pipeline.

Specialising in private care at home services for the UK’s ageing population, Radfield was selected by the judges due to its demonstrable franchise support systems, ethical business model and community involvement – beating numerous other franchise brands to the accolade.

Founder and franchisor, Dr Hannah MacKechnie commented, “I’m so proud that Radfield has been recognised at the UK’s most prestigious franchising awards! When we began franchising just two and a half years ago, we knew we had spent the time over the past eight years to develop a strong, rewarding and successful opportunity for franchise partners – but this recognition is the icing on the cake and acts as a seal of approval for our current and future franchise partners.”

“This would not have been possible without our fantastic support team that help make our franchise partners’ goals a reality. They are all experts in their field and have the experience, knowledge and expertise to guide our franchise partners to success. With this prestigious industry award and on-going investment into developing our services, we only look forward to supporting more franchise partners in the coming months!”

In order to be shortlisted for the award, Radfield Home Care’s franchise model went through rigorous rounds of judging, questions and answers to be narrowed down to one of three finalists.

During this process, HSBC’s Head of Franchising and awards judge, Andrew Brattesani explained, “Radfield Home Care is a great example of showing how a business can scale and help the community. Ran for over 30 years as a small business before becoming a franchise, the company started franchising in 2016 and has scaled up with the customer at heart.”

The awards dinner took place on Thursday 27 June, at the Vox Conference Centre, Resorts World, Birmingham, where the Radfield Home Care national office team enjoyed an evening of celebrations on the back of their prestigious win!

Shropshire Live Business
Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com.
