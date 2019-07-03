DM Recruitment offer chance to be Shrewsbury Town mascot

DM Recruitment has announced a competition for a young supporter to be the mascot at the highly anticipated Aston Villa game against Shrewsbury Town on the 21 July.

The successful recruitment agency has headquarters based in Shrewsbury and sponsors the away stand at the town’s football grounds.

DM recruitment is asking for nominations of 5 to 12-year-old super fans of Shrewsbury Town FC who would be overjoyed to be the team’s mascot for the day. The lucky fan will also be gifted a football kit and four corporate tickets to the game for family or friends.

Stuart Danks, DM Recruitment director, said, “We are big supporters of Shrewsbury Town Football Club. The Aston Villa game will be momentous pre-season game, and we wanted to organise something special that would reward one of the young fans. It will be an amazing experience for them, and hopefully inspire them to always follow their dreams.”

To nominate a 5-12 year old for the competition, visit DM Recruitment’s Facebook page for more information: www.facebook.com/DMRecruitmentUK. The winner will be announced on the 8 July.

