Business guests to ‘go wild’ at Ironbridge networking event

Business guests will be ‘going wild’ when they attend a business networking event in Ironbridge later this month.

Georgina Grant, Senior Curator at the Ironbridge Gorge at the 2018 British Wildlife Photography Awards Exhibition

The Business Bridge Networking meeting will be hosted by the Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust (IGMT) on July 17 with guests being given an exclusive look at the 2018 British Wildlife Photography Awards exhibition as part of the morning’s programme.

The meeting is the latest in a series of networking events bringing businesses and individuals together to network while finding out more about the work of the trust and its museums.

The event will be held at the Jackfield Tile Museum on Wednesday, July 17 from 8.30am and tickets are now available.

Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust is currently involved in a campaign to raise £1m by 2021 through its Fund for the Future in order to take full advantage of match-funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Karen Davies, of the Trust, said: “Our Business Bridge Networking meetings are very important to the trust in bringing people together to find out more about our work and for us to highlight why our Fund for the Future campaign is so vital to protect the heritage of Ironbridge.

“We always like to give guests that little bit extra as well and are delighted to be able to give them the chance at our next meeting of a private viewing of the British Wildlife Photography Awards exhibition.

“This exhibition features the winners and commended entries in the 2018 British Wildlife Photography Awards. The photographs are truly inspirational, a celebration of the beauty and diversity of British wildlife through the eyes and lenses of some of the UK’s most talented photographers.

“Our networking events are held regularly and always prove popular so anyone wanting to come along on the day will need to book.

“Among our guests will be our Corporate Patrons and ‘builders’ from our 1,000 Builders Campaign, part of the Fund for the Future. We will be able to update guests on how our battle to raise £1m is progressing and we are still keen to hear from any business who would like to support us by taking part in the 1,000 Builders Campaign.

“Our goal here is to enlist 1,000 businesses and other organisations to donate £1,000 before the match-funding deadline. Anyone taking part in the scheme will have their own plaque etched in iron and laid to mark their contribution at future plaque laying events.”

Coffee, tea, bacon baps, with vegetarian option available, will be served at 8.30am as guests introduce themselves and begin networking at Jackfield Tile Museum.

The private viewing of the exhibition will follow at 9.20am and the meeting will come to a close at 10am.

To book a place at the networking event, email fundraising.manager@ironbridge.org.uk

