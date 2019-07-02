Summer summit to help businesses get growing

Businesses across Shropshire will be given vital advice on how to launch and grow at a summer funding summit being staged in Shrewsbury.

The free event will bring together experts from a range of funding and support programmes along with specialists from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

It is being staged by the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire and peer-to-peer lending organisation Folk2Folk with support from the Marches European Regional Development Fund technical service.

Anna Sadler, from the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, said the July 18 event at Shrewsbury Town’s Oteley Road stadium, would be a vital one-stop-shop for anyone wanting to find out about the funding and support available for their business.

“There is a wealth of help, support and funding on hand to businesses across the county which we have brought together under one roof at this summit next month.”

Anna said the event would give business owners the opportunity to discuss their requirements directly with key support programmes and funders and also include practical workshops.

“If you want to find out what grants and funds are available, learn how to make your funding application stand out from the crowd and learn about the pros and cons of different investment sources, this is definitely the event for you.”

The event, which gets under way at 8.30am, will also include the launch of the Business Growth Programme in Shropshire.

The £23.5m ERDF Business Growth Programme 2 for existing B2B businesses in the Marches offers grants of up to £1million to existing businesses and up to £10,000 for start-up businesses.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will also be providing an overview of the current situation with regard to Brexit and special workshops for both start-up and growing businesses will give practical tips on how to access funding and support.

To book tickets for the event visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/summer-funding-summit-tickets-62197020964

