Group is top builder according to industry magazine

Telford based The Wrekin Housing Group has been ranked within the top 50 national house builders according to industry magazine, Inside Housing.

New homes at Kennington Close, Priorslee, Telford

The Biggest Builders survey assesses the performance of the country’s top 50 housing associations and is based on the number of completed new homes for 2018/2019.

The Group, which has over 13,000 properties in Shropshire, Staffordshire and the West Midlands, has been ranked 48th in this year’s survey.

It built 235 new homes last year including most recently, 20 new homes at Kennington Close in Priorslee, Telford. This development was also awarded the industries Secured by Design gold standard for its anti-crime design and features.

Wayne Gethings, Chief Executive of The Wrekin Housing Group, said: “It’s a great achievement to be one of the top 50 builders nationally for the third year running. We invested over £24m into new homes last year and are committed to building a further 593 new homes by 2020. We’re continuing to invest and work hard to deliver high quality, affordable and much-needed homes across the region.”

