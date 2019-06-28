23 C
Friday, June 28, 2019
Shropshire meringue maker moves into plastic-free packaging

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire meringue maker has beaten the likes of Mars and Nestlé to become the first company in the confectionery sector to move into plastic-free packaging.

The new Meringue Bites are packaged in an innovative paper-based pouch with a heat-sealable coating

Flower & White, which sells its gourmet treats in outlets from Selfridges to QVC, as well as overseas to America, Canada, Germany and Australia, launched its latest gourmet product – Meringue Bites – using an innovative paper-based pouch with a heat-sealable coating.

Run by husband-and-wife team Brian and Leanne Crowther, Flower & White has also relaunched its successful Meringue Bars’ range in paper sleeves as part of a wider commitment to improve sustainability and reduce energy.

Leanne said customers were looking to make more informed choices in the wake of more awareness about the harmful effects of plastic.

“This isn’t about riding on the bandwagon, this is about trying to move our sector forward so it can win the war on plastic,” she said. “We know the consumers are rightly concerned and it’s up to manufacturers like us to do something about it.

“We are proud to be the first company in the sector to adopt this new paper packaging but this is just the start, not the end, of our efforts.”

Other measures include the purchase of low-energy equipment, LED lighting, improvements in the supply chain to reduce frequency of orders and a partnership with Aston University to streamline processes and enhance productivity.

The switch to paper packaging has been done in league with another Shropshire firm – packaging experts Sirane, which has a factory in Stafford Park, Telford.

Group MD Simon Balderson said: “As a company we’re delighted that in the confectionery sector, a company close to our Shropshire headquarters has been the first to take the plunge and move into plastic-free packaging.

“Shropshire has some very innovative, forward-thinking food producers, and it is great to see Shropshire-made confections packed in a plastic-free solution developed and manufactured just down the road.

“Hopefully it will encourage more companies to make the switch.” 

The new bite-sized Swiss-baked meringues are covered in the finest Belgian chocolate as well as an array of gourmet toppings. Handcraft using natural flavour and colours, they are gluten-free and suitable for vegetarians.

