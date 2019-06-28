Development of two new T54 industrial units completed

Telford & Wrekin Council has successfully completed the development of two industrial units at its T54 Technology Park.

Councillor David Wright examines the plans for the larger of the two units with Sheila Dixon, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Senior Surveyor

The units have been built in response to the high demand in Telford and are sized 31,000 sq ft and 17,545 sq ft respectively. They include high quality office space and external yards and parking.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the Land Deal, said: “This is a case of the council providing speculative units to cater for high demand in the market.

“Our units within the council’s property portfolio are fully let and there is a lack of this type of stock in the borough, so it makes sense for us to step in where developers are reluctant or unable to do so.

“T54 is in a great location – well-positioned to take advantage of Telford’s excellent transport links and only a few miles along the M54 from the Jaguar Land Rover plant at i54.

“The development of the new units has been funded by the Council through the Growth Fund, a £50m funding facility enabling the Council to invest and expand its property portfolio and increase its revenue return.

“The site has also been developed as part of Land Deal in partnership with Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

“It has resulted in significant inward investment and job creation across the borough as well as building new homes.”

Karl Tupling, General Manager for Homes England in the Midlands, said: “The completion of these new units as T54 will continue to offer new opportunities for local businesses and employment.

“These opportunities have only been made possible as a result of the Land Deal partnership and will continue to boost what is already a key employment site in the borough.”

The construction project was managed by biT, the council’s award-winning in-house property development consultancy team and the units were built by Morris Property.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...