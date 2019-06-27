13.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 27, 2019
Home Business

Shropshire event to highlight construction opportunities

By Shropshire Live Business

Construction companies wanting a bite of the cherry when it comes to winning work on multi-million pound building and development projects across the region are encouraged to attend an event next month.

SCE Chairman Paul Moran
SCE Chairman Paul Moran

Building companies, sub-contractors, trades as well as other businesses connected with the construction sector are invited to a Meet the Buyer event on July 15 at The Flaxmill in Shrewsbury.

Business network Shropshire Constructing Excellence (SCE) has organised the free to attend event as a way of bringing together contractors and other businesses to discuss face to face current and future development opportunities.

It comes as millions of pounds is being ploughed into infrastructure projects and business park developments across the Telford, Shrewsbury and wider areas.

Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council project leaders will speak about opportunities for businesses to bid for public sector contracts, the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) will provide information on funding opportunities whilst the National Trust and Constructionline have also been confirmed as key speakers at the event.

There will also be a chance for guests to hear from some of the county’s larger development and building companies and network with businesses.

SCE Chairman Paul Moran said the Meet the Buyer event was a ‘must attend’ for anyone working in the sector.

“In Telford and across Shropshire there are multiple opportunities for businesses and trades to get involved with development projects and this event is about showcasing those opportunities to companies who can get involved.

“There is a significant amount of investment being ploughed into the county and we want to make sure Shropshire firms are benefiting from this and are able to compete with companies from outside of the county.

“We have a wealth of construction excellence, experience and talent in Shropshire, yet sometimes our own companies are not able to compete with those from outside of the area.”

The event will start at 9.30am with registration, networking and refreshments, followed by presentations from Constructionline, the National Trust and the local authorities.

To register your attendance or to exhibit visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/shropshire-constructing-excellence-presents-meet-the-buyer-tickets-63592852935

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article
Baby Feet Generic - Pixabay

The families hurt by medical negligence need transparency to heal

A leading birth injuries solicitor says families hurt by medical negligence need more transparency and empathy from medical professionals.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article

News

News

Two cars stolen from driveway of home in Beckbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after two cars were stolen from the driveway of a home in Beckbury yesterday morning.
Read Article
The elderly dog, which was struggling to stand, was found tied to a tree branch in remote woodland near Telford. Photo: RSPCA

Appeal launched to find ‘callous’ person who left dog dying in woodland near Telford

The RSPCA is appealing for information to find the ‘callous’ person who left a dying dog tied to a tree branch in remote woodland near Telford.
Read Article
Those sentenced today were Ryan Langshaw, Jack Ross, Jake Burrows, Jake Dykstra, Florence Marley and Paul Watton

Six sentenced for county lines drug dealing in Shropshire

Five men and a woman involved in county lines drug dealing in Shropshire have today been sentenced.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury’s London Road ground staged Shropshire’s Unicorns Championship match against Dorset

Captain Joe Carrasco encouraged with Shropshire’s efforts before rain washes out final day

Joe Carrasco highlighted the positives as his opening game as captain of Shropshire’s cricketers ultimately ended with frustration at the hands of the weather.
Read Article
Pat Clarke, left, receives her regional award from Cathie Sabin, Shropshire’s former LTA President, at Edgbaston Priory

Tennis award winner Pat Clarke receives Wimbledon invitation from the LTA

Shropshire’s Pat Clarke has been invited to Wimbledon next month after being presented with her regional prize in the LTA’s British Tennis Awards. Pat Clarke, left, receives her regional award from Cathie Sabin,...
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town swoop for defender Aaron Pierre

Shrewsbury Town announce their fourth signing of the post-season, with the acquisition of Granada international Aaron Pierre.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Harriet Brooke Director at Brooke Solutions with Ben Mason from Aaron & Partners

Local business leaders hail expert HR workshops a success

A variety of Shropshire businesses have taken part in a free HR workshop offering expert advice on people management.
Read Article
SCE Chairman Paul Moran

Shropshire event to highlight construction opportunities

Construction companies wanting a bite of the cherry when it comes to winning work on multi-million pound building and development projects across the region are encouraged to attend an event next month.
Read Article
Emma Jones has joined the Lanyon Bowdler residential property team

Shropshire law firm strengthens residential property team

Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler has appointed a new solicitor to strengthen its residential property team.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article
Baby Feet Generic - Pixabay

The families hurt by medical negligence need transparency to heal

A leading birth injuries solicitor says families hurt by medical negligence need more transparency and empathy from medical professionals.
Read Article
Pictured from left to right: Alan Mosley, Shrewsbury Town Council’s Leader; Mr Monopoly; Jake Houghton from the game’s makers Winning Moves UK and Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and leisure

Search begins for Shrewsbury Monopoly VIP

The makers of the new Shrewsbury Monopoly game are searching for a “deserving” VIP person or family to receive the very first game to roll off the presses.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

Kojo Anim will bring his debut UK tour to Theatre Severn

Britain’s Got Talent comedian Kojo Anim to visit Shrewsbury with debut tour

Britain’s Got Talent’s stand out stand-up comedy star Kojo Anim is heading out on the road and stopping at Shrewsbury with his debut UK tour.
Read Article
The cast of 37 pupils have learned to tap-dance and the spectacular song and dance numbers

Adams pupils present Anything Goes

Pupils at Haberdashers’ Adams in Newport are putting on a spectacular production of the musical Anything Goes.
Read Article
RAF Museum' Cosford's Summer of Spitfire programme run until September. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Museum launches Summer of Spitfire at Armed Forces Weekend

RAF Museum Cosford will launch its ‘Summer of Spitfire’ season of family activities at the Armed Forces Weekend celebrations taking place this weekend.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
13.5 ° C
15.6 °
11.7 °
81 %
3.6kmh
40 %
Thu
22 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP