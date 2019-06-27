Local business leaders hail expert HR workshops a success

A variety of Shropshire businesses have taken part in a free HR workshop offering expert advice on people management – the first of three exclusive workshops that will be taking place in the region this year.

Harriet Brooke Director at Brooke Solutions with Ben Mason from Aaron & Partners

The session was delivered by top Shrewsbury-based lawyer Ben Mason, alongside Harriet Brooke from leadership consultancy Brooke Solutions, and focused on the importance of future-proofing your business.

The first seminar was held at the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s Trevithick House in Telford and was attended by a number of the region’s leading businesses.

Ben said: “It was fantastic to be able to bring a new workshop to the local business community in Shropshire and we received a lot of positive feedback on the session.

“Harriet was able to offer attendees valuable insight into effective people development and management, whilst my focus was more on the technical side of employment law.

“I’m looking forward to the next workshop, which will focus on how to get the best out of your employees and the processes that support that”.

Shropshire based company Brooke Solutions works to provide leadership development initiatives to organisations of all sizes, working with senior teams and individuals on all aspects of people leadership and management.

Director, Harriet Brooke said: “This was the first time I’ve delivered a session in this format in Shropshire, and I am pleased with the feedback. We had a range of different people attending from businesses across Shropshire.

“The workshop was a good opportunity to educate business professionals on industry trends and future changes in order to future proof your business through effective people management. The value of this knowledge for leaders should never be underestimated”.

Charmaine Briscoe, Director of Bellmans Yard Garage, was one of the attendees at the first session. Charmaine said: “I was really interested in the topics the workshop was covering and loved the fact that the event was free”.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the session and it included some really useful content with excellent presentations from Ben and Harriet. I really would recommend these workshops to anyone who runs their own business”.

The next event will be held on September 3 at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, Trevithick House, Stafford Park 4, Telford, Shropshire, TF3 3BA between 9.30am and 11.30am. Tickets for the event are free but places will need to be reserved online: https://www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events/how-to-get-the-best-out-of-your-employees/

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...