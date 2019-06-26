15 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Home Business

Telford-based IT firm gains clients across the West Midlands

By Shropshire Live Business

Telford-based IT & Communications business, Bespoke Computing, has been recruiting additional staff due to ongoing growth in 2019. Their growth is a result of winning new IT Support work across the West Midlands but also being able to offer additional services such as VoIP to existing clients.

Leanne Ball, Service Delivery Team Leader with Managing Director, Chris Pallett and Cameron Barnfield, apprentice Helpdesk Technician
Leanne Ball, Service Delivery Team Leader with Managing Director, Chris Pallett and Cameron Barnfield, apprentice Helpdesk Technician

Bespoke Computing was established in 2003 by owner and Managing Director, Chris Pallett, with the clear focus of offering services that would improve and protect a company’s IT efficiency. They are Cyber Essentials accredited, and indeed IT Security has become a huge growth area. By offering a free initial audit, businesses are able to see whether there are any potentially harmful gaps in their IT.

According to the UK Government, 80% of cyber attacks could have been prevented if organisations had the right security controls in place.

Joining the expanding team are Leanne Ball, Service Delivery Team Leader, and Cameron Barnfield, apprentice Helpdesk Technician.

Mr Pallett said: “This period of growth is a very exciting time for the business. We need additional personnel to help us continue to provide high levels of responsiveness. Professional IT support means reacting and actioning quickly, which is why we continue to invest in both our people and systems.

“As a forward-thinking company, we understand that we need to develop and be flexible to change. If we still operated as we did when we launched 17 years ago, we wouldn’t be enjoying this level of success today. We certainly wouldn’t be at cutting edge of technology.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Baby Feet Generic - Pixabay

The families hurt by medical negligence need transparency to heal

A leading birth injuries solicitor says families hurt by medical negligence need more transparency and empathy from medical professionals.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article

News

News

The elderly dog, which was struggling to stand, was found tied to a tree branch in remote woodland near Telford. Photo: RSPCA

Appeal launched to find ‘callous’ person who left dog dying in woodland near Telford

The RSPCA is appealing for information to find the ‘callous’ person who left a dying dog tied to a tree branch in remote woodland near Telford.
Read Article
Those sentenced today were Ryan Langshaw, Jack Ross, Jake Burrows, Jake Dykstra, Florence Marley and Paul Watton

Six sentenced for county lines drug dealing in Shropshire

Five men and a woman involved in county lines drug dealing in Shropshire have today been sentenced.
Read Article

Five arrested and firearm seized on second day of police operation

The second day of a police operation aimed at disrupting and preventing night-time criminality across Shropshire saw five suspects arrested following a police pursuit.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury’s London Road ground staged Shropshire’s Unicorns Championship match against Dorset

Captain Joe Carrasco encouraged with Shropshire’s efforts before rain washes out final day

Joe Carrasco highlighted the positives as his opening game as captain of Shropshire’s cricketers ultimately ended with frustration at the hands of the weather.
Read Article
Pat Clarke, left, receives her regional award from Cathie Sabin, Shropshire’s former LTA President, at Edgbaston Priory

Tennis award winner Pat Clarke receives Wimbledon invitation from the LTA

Shropshire’s Pat Clarke has been invited to Wimbledon next month after being presented with her regional prize in the LTA’s British Tennis Awards. Pat Clarke, left, receives her regional award from Cathie Sabin,...
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town swoop for defender Aaron Pierre

Shrewsbury Town announce their fourth signing of the post-season, with the acquisition of Granada international Aaron Pierre.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Emma Jones has joined the Lanyon Bowdler residential property team

Shropshire law firm strengthens residential property team

Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler has appointed a new solicitor to strengthen its residential property team.
Read Article
Leanne Ball, Service Delivery Team Leader with Managing Director, Chris Pallett and Cameron Barnfield, apprentice Helpdesk Technician

Telford-based IT firm gains clients across the West Midlands

Telford-based IT & Communications business, Bespoke Computing, has been recruiting additional staff due to ongoing growth in 2019.
Read Article
Michael Taylor, SPEED project manager

Free business start-up workshop to take place in Shrewsbury

Everything you need to know about starting a business or becoming self-employed will be explored at a free two-day workshop in Shrewsbury later this month.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Baby Feet Generic - Pixabay

The families hurt by medical negligence need transparency to heal

A leading birth injuries solicitor says families hurt by medical negligence need more transparency and empathy from medical professionals.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article
Pictured from left to right: Alan Mosley, Shrewsbury Town Council’s Leader; Mr Monopoly; Jake Houghton from the game’s makers Winning Moves UK and Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and leisure

Search begins for Shrewsbury Monopoly VIP

The makers of the new Shrewsbury Monopoly game are searching for a “deserving” VIP person or family to receive the very first game to roll off the presses.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

RAF Museum' Cosford's Summer of Spitfire programme run until September. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Museum launches Summer of Spitfire at Armed Forces Weekend

RAF Museum Cosford will launch its ‘Summer of Spitfire’ season of family activities at the Armed Forces Weekend celebrations taking place this weekend.
Read Article
Beatrix Potter by Delmar Banner, 1938 © National Portrait Gallery London

National Trust exhibition celebrates the champions of the natural world

Champions of the natural world, from the 19th century to the present day, will be celebrated in a new exhibition at the National Trust's Attingham Park.
Read Article
The two events were part of Follies Festival at Hawkstone Park Follies

Follies Festival cancels two out of three events due to extreme weather

Event organisers have been forced to cancel two out of three events scheduled to take place over the Follies Festival weekend at Hawkstone Park Follies.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
15 ° C
18.3 °
12.2 °
82 %
3.1kmh
90 %
Wed
18 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
20 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP