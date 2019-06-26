Telford-based IT firm gains clients across the West Midlands

Telford-based IT & Communications business, Bespoke Computing, has been recruiting additional staff due to ongoing growth in 2019. Their growth is a result of winning new IT Support work across the West Midlands but also being able to offer additional services such as VoIP to existing clients.

Leanne Ball, Service Delivery Team Leader with Managing Director, Chris Pallett and Cameron Barnfield, apprentice Helpdesk Technician

Bespoke Computing was established in 2003 by owner and Managing Director, Chris Pallett, with the clear focus of offering services that would improve and protect a company’s IT efficiency. They are Cyber Essentials accredited, and indeed IT Security has become a huge growth area. By offering a free initial audit, businesses are able to see whether there are any potentially harmful gaps in their IT.

According to the UK Government, 80% of cyber attacks could have been prevented if organisations had the right security controls in place.

Joining the expanding team are Leanne Ball, Service Delivery Team Leader, and Cameron Barnfield, apprentice Helpdesk Technician.

Mr Pallett said: “This period of growth is a very exciting time for the business. We need additional personnel to help us continue to provide high levels of responsiveness. Professional IT support means reacting and actioning quickly, which is why we continue to invest in both our people and systems.

“As a forward-thinking company, we understand that we need to develop and be flexible to change. If we still operated as we did when we launched 17 years ago, we wouldn’t be enjoying this level of success today. We certainly wouldn’t be at cutting edge of technology.”

