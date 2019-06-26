Shropshire law firm strengthens residential property team

Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler has appointed a new solicitor to strengthen its residential property team.

Emma Jones has joined the Lanyon Bowdler residential property team

Emma Jones joins the firm’s Telford office after working in Birmingham and Shrewsbury, and will be acting for clients in all areas of residential conveyancing.

She qualified as a solicitor four years ago after training in Telford, and has gained considerable experience in residential conveyancing having worked for a law firm in Birmingham city centre.

Emma said: “We are still seeing healthy movement in property sales at the moment, despite what is generally being reported as a slowdown in the market.

“The national picture is undoubtedly challenging – but we are finding the residential market is staying active, particularly in the Telford area.

“There is no doubt that Brexit and other economic factors are having an effect on the market, as many adopt a wait and see attitude, but I also feel there’s an element of people just getting on with their lives.

“After all, whatever happens, people will always need somewhere to live and work which means buying and selling property.”

She added: “I am relishing the new challenge of working for Lanyon Bowdler in Shropshire and helping clients achieve the best possible outcome when it comes to buying and selling property.

“I am able to deal with all aspects of residential conveyancing, including sales and purchases, new-build transactions, the re-mortgage of freehold and leasehold properties and transfer of equity.

“It’s a particularly interesting area of the law and I really enjoy assisting people with what is often the most important investment of their lives.

“It can also be quite complicated, with many potential pitfalls people need to avoid. That’s is why it is essential to seek out the correct advice from the right legal professional to ensure a client’s best interests are served at all times.”

Loretta Aston, head of the Lanyon Bowdler residential property team, said: “We are delighted to welcome Emma to the team and I am sure she will prove to be a valuable addition to the firm.”

For more information about Lanyon Bowdler’s legal services, visit www.lblaw.co.uk or call 0800 652 3371.

