Free business start-up workshop to take place in Shrewsbury

Everything you need to know about starting a business or becoming self-employed will be explored at a free two-day workshop in Shrewsbury later this month.

Michael Taylor, SPEED project manager

The Marches Growth Hub has teamed up with experts from SPEED – a business start-up project at the University of Wolverhampton – to run the workshop at University Centre Shrewsbury on June 28 and 29.

Michael Taylor, SPEED project manager, said the event was aimed at anyone who wanted to go it alone but had not yet taken the plunge.

The event – which would get under way at 10am on both days – would look into the key details of starting your own business, from generating an idea through to what type of company you could set up, he said.

“The SPEED project has been running for the last 12 years and is a flagship project, providing business start-up support to nascent entrepreneurs across the region.

“Its proven model of delivery has ensured successful creation of sustainable businesses and jobs, positively impacting economic growth for the region. We are pleased that the latest iteration (2019-2021) is supporting up to 200 new businesses in Shropshire and the Black Country.

“I’m thrilled we are able to offer those wishing to explore self-employment the opportunity to attend a free two-day business start-up workshop in Shrewsbury.”

Topics covered during the two days will include business modelling, business planning, marketing and development.

The SPEED project, part funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), aims to support small and medium sized businesses to develop and grow. It works with businesses located – or planning to be – in the Black Country and Shropshire.

To register for the event visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/speed-start-up-do-you-want-to-start-your-own-business-2-day-event-tickets-57806536908?aff=ebapi

