Mental Health champion for Newport firm

Staff at a Shropshire insurance brokers now have a mental health champion on their team to support them in the workplace.

Jayne Ford, of Henshalls Insurance Brokers, in Newport, has completed a course run by Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England.

“Mental health is now being recognised as a major contributing factor to millions of working days lost, and thanks to high profile nationwide campaigns, it is more acceptable to talk about issues such as stress, anxiety and depression,” said Jayne.

“As a company, we felt we needed to be aware of the kind of issues that staff may be facing either at home or at work that could be affecting their mental health, and we wanted to offer a safe, confidential place where they can talk and we can listen.”

Jayne attended the one-day course at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, on Stafford Park, which was designed to provide an understanding of common mental health issues and the skills to signpost people to support.

Henshalls managing director Mark Freeman said: “We’re committed to creating a working environment where our staff feel comfortable and supported, and Jayne’s training means we can now recognise the signs more readily if someone may be having difficulties.

“At Henshalls, our employees are our greatest asset and it’s important that they are able to seek out the help they need without any fear of being judged.”

MHFA England chief executive Simon Blake said: “Our range of courses are designed to empower people to support their own mental health and that of the people they connect with in life.

“By giving people the facts about mental health and the practical skills to support wellbeing, we work towards building healthier communities free from stigma.

“Jayne is now part of a community of over 350,000 people in England and 2.6 million people worldwide trained to recognise mental ill health and help people find the support they need to stay well.”

