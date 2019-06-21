TG Concrete expands into new areas

A family-owned Shropshire firm has invested in two new concrete plants to extend its reach to customers even further afield.

TG Concrete General Manager Dave Morris at the new plant

TG Concrete is part of the Tudor Griffiths Group, which already has concrete plants covering the majority of Shropshire, Cheshire, and North and Mid Wales. And now, the division has acquired a plant from Hanson at Cemmaes Road, near Machynlleth, and the company is also building a brand-new plant in Bridgnorth.

TG Concrete General Manager, Dave Morris, said the investment in new plants had been made to keep up with increased customer demand and to reach new customers in a wider geographical area.

“We’re very pleased to be taking on the Cemmaes Road plant which was built in 1966 and which has been closed for some time. It’s in an excellent position midway between two of our other plants at Aberystwyth and Newtown, so it will help to boost our presence in Mid Wales.”

The second plant is under construction right next door to the TG Builders’ Merchants branch at Chartwell Park, in Bridgnorth.

“Our aim is to have the Bridgnorth plant up and running later this summer, and work is progressing very well on site,” said Dave.

The new plant acquisitions are part of an ongoing expansion of the TG Concrete division, which has included the appointment of a new director to the board of the TG Concrete Bridgnorth site.

Tim Hall has spent his entire career in the aggregates industry. He was previously CEO of Breedon South, director of Tarmac Limited’s Western Area, managing director of Tarmac Western Limited, and he spent 27 years with Nash Rocks. He is also a non-executive director of SigmaRoc.

The Bridgnorth plant will be capable of producing 70 cubic metres per hour, and will have four aggregate bins and three 80-tonne storage silos so that the team can produce a number of classes of ready-mix concrete, as well as the newly-launched TG Cemfloor liquid floor screed. It will also have a pan mixer to accommodate collect customers.

“To be able to design and build the plant from scratch means we have been able to create facilities that suit our requirements perfectly,” said Dave. “We’ve paid special attention to the environmental impact of the site too, making special arrangements to harvest water so that it’s an entirely recycled water plant.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...