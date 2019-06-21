Shropshire schools wanted as manufacturers join forces to launch ‘Design and Make’ Challenge

Nine manufacturers from across the West Midlands are joining forces to help inspire the engineers of the future at a special event next month.

Teams of four pupils will be invited to tackle the demanding brief that will involve designing and making a mechanical device using just basic tools and materials

The Manufacturing Assembly Network (MAN), which comprises eight sub-contract manufacturers and an engineering design agency, is putting on its second ‘Design and Make’ Day, a unique opportunity for Year 11 and Year 12 students to spend a day getting first-hand experience of engineering, problem-solving and working as part of a team.

Nine schools have already signed up to take part and the collective is now looking for another 3 teams from Shropshire to join, making it almost twice the size of last year’s 8-hour challenge.

Teams of four pupils will be invited to tackle the demanding brief that will involve designing and making a mechanical device (details revealed on the day) using just basic tools and materials.

They’re offered support from apprentices from the MAN companies and encouraged to develop their ideas through trial and analysis. The devices are then tested by a suitably qualified panel of engineers, with prizes awarded to the schools under three different categories – Efficiency, Innovation and Manufacturing.

The winning schools will be presented with a 3D Printer from CREATE Education, who will be supporting ‘Design & Make’ for the second year as part of its commitment to promoting Science Technology Engineering and Manufacturing (STEM).

Austin Owens, Managing Director of Grove Design and the inspiration for the challenge, commented: “Last year was a phenomenal success and the feedback we’ve received from pupils and teachers has encouraged us to do as much as we can to engage young people who may be considering a career in engineering by showing them some of the skills that will help them develop in this field.

“Everyone is talking about the skills shortage and bemoaning the Government for not sorting it out. We prefer a different approach; taking back control and using our own expertise and experience to create a fun day that will hopefully spark the imagination and get young people thinking about a possible career in manufacturing.”

He continued: “You can see the students visibly change during the day and the confidence they get from seeing their ideas put into action. It’s a great atmosphere is great and especially rewarding to see our own apprentices and graduates getting involved and mentoring their peers.”

The MAN Design & Make Challenge will be held on July 10th at the Warwick Manufacturing Group, giving pupils the opportunity to witness a world class university campus and technology hub.

There are spaces left for three more schools and, whilst the initial focus is on the West Midlands, the places are also open to educational establishments from across the UK.

“CREATE Education collaborate with many organisations who share our values and MAN is a great example, providing a unique opportunity for young people to develop relevant skills,” continued Michelle Chatterley, Head of CREATE Education.

“The ‘A’ in CREATE is ACCESS and this is a vital part of what we aim to achieve so that as many people as possible can bring to life their own design thinking skills to make the world a better place with more visionary leaders prepared for the future of our industry.

“As many businesses now use 3D technology in regular work practice, being able to understand and operate 3D printers is vital. We are delighted to support this challenge, giving 3 winning schools the chance to build their own 3D Printer!”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...