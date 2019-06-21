1st Choice Insurance acquires commercial insurance broker

Shrewsbury-based 1st Choice Insurance has acquired David Findlay, a commercial insurance broker with over 30 years experience.

David Findlay

The acquisition comes during a busy period for the company, which helps SME’s up and down the UK get peace of mind from their insurance.

1st Choice Insurance says that adding David’s skills set to its ranks will allow them to better listen, understand and assess the needs of local businesses that are rightly demanding more value from their insurance provider.

“With over 30 years of experience in Corporate Insurance Broking, I believe that my experience could prove to be invaluable to local businesses throughout the Midlands. Combined with the enthusiasm and support of the 1st Choice team we offer a powerful force delivering great value and premium service to the local business community”, says David.

“Insurance is often said to be a people business. This is magnified in Insurance Broking where building relationships with the various Insurers, Managing Agents, Lloyd’s Underwriters and fellow brokers is often at least as important as the long term relationships we build with our clients. It’s this teamwork, with our clients at the centre of it that makes the dream work.

“With much of my focus being working on the road, visiting our clients and learning about them and their requirements, it’s rare to spend a week where you don’t find at least one client doing something really interesting. It’s my job to channel my enthusiasm for my clients businesses to insurers and help them share that enthusiasm and provide great terms and premium service.”

Since launching in 2012 1st Choice Insurance has quickly earned a reputation within the industry as one of the UK’s most exciting and proactive independent commercial insurance brokers.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...