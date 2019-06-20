Pipekit build on partnership with Shrewsbury Town FC

Pipekit, the Shrewsbury based online pipework and drainage distributor, has reaped dividends in its first year of being the website and social media partner for Shrewsbury Town.

Martyn Rowlands, managing director of Pipekit and Andy Tretton, commercial manager at Shrewsbury Town FC cement the second season together

Entering into its second year with the football club, Pipekit attributes the significant growth of its brand profile, not just locally but nationally, to the partnership and is delighted at the positive impact it’s had on the business.

Martyn Rowlands, managing director of Pipekit said: “As a Shrewsbury based business and Town supporters we were really proud to secure the sponsorship partnership with Shrewsbury Town last season. But we have been even more delighted at the benefits it has brought to our business, at the same time as seeing the role our commitment plays in helping to support our community”.

He continues: “The two year deal has helped us build our online and social media presence in line with our business model and simultaneously provided us with a channel to become more involved in the local community. It’s a win win”.

Speaking on the continuation of the alliance, Andy Tretton, commercial manager at Shrewsbury Town said: “We have enjoyed working with Martyn and the Pipekit team over the last 12 months and we’re looking forward to cementing the relationship going forward”.

