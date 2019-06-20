Pension specialists to go down the river

A firm of pension specialists is continuing their year-long fundraising drive with a charity row downstream on the River Severn.

Staff from Pensionlite, based in Stafford Court, Telford, are going to be rowing 12 miles from Montford Bridge to Shrewsbury in support of five local charities.

The route which is popular with tourists as well as locals takes in the stunning Shropshire countryside.

Local company Hire a Canoe has kindly donated three of their three man canoes to help them with the challenge.

Pensionlite marketing manager James Tomlinson said: “It’s been an incredibly busy year but we have really enjoyed the challenges each month.

“Everyone has been very supportive and we are so grateful for all the donations we have received.

“This challenge might seem leisurely at first but it is still going to be tough, and the British summer will obviously play its part.”

The Pensionlite team will start at Montford Bridge and will wind their way along the River Severn to Shrewsbury.

The route normally takes around five hours – but staff will be hoping to beat that and set an unofficial record.

All year staff and volunteers has been raising money for Hope House, Severn Hospice, Lingen Davies, Compton Care and Jayne Sargent Foundation. If you would like to make a donation to Pensionlite’s 12 months of charity cause you can head over to their Virgin Giving page – https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/12monthscharity

