Midland Computers names Stay Telford as its chosen charity

Stay Telford, which supports homeless and vulnerable people in the area, has been selected as the chosen charity by Midland Computers.

Helen Burton (Stay), Hedley Corcoran (Midland Computers) and Kay Bennett (Stay with the cheque presentation

The company, which is celebrating its 20-year anniversary, has committed to set up a HMO (house of multiple occupation) – by doing this Midland Computers has ensured that 3 more people have a place to live and have been able to take the first step to leaving homelessness behind forever.

Hedley Corcoran, Managing Director at Midland Computers, said: “We are partnering with Stay to help tackle the homeless crisis and give back to our community. Having a place to live is a basic need but having a home is more than a place to live. It’s a place where you find support, comfort and security. Partnering with Stay means that we can help ensure that some of the most vulnerable people in our local community can get their lives back on track and have a place to call home.”

2020 marks the 30th year of Stay Telford supporting homeless and vulnerable people in the area.

Kay Bennett, Operations Support Administrator at Stay Telford, says: “We are incredibly grateful that Midland Computers has selected Stay Telford to benefit from its generous support. Corporate supporters are vital in helping us fund our expert team, who help homeless and vulnerable people. It’s going to be a great partnership.”

