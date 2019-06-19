Good2Great’s experts to share secrets of making money

A growth hub guru will share some of the secrets of making money at a special business event in Telford.

Johnny Themans of Good2Great

Experts from business advice specialists Good2Great – part of the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin’s team of external gurus – will stage the session on July 2.

Claire Critchell, manager of the growth hub, which is delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council, said the event would help all businesses improve their cash position.

‘”Earning money is vital to the success of any business – as is knowing how to make the most of it once you have got some,” said Claire.

“After all, there’s a lot of truth in the old saying: “Turnover is vanity, profit is sanity, but cash is king.”

The session – at the hub’s base at the University of Wolverhampton Innovation Centre in Priorslee – will be packed with top tips, real-world advice and great business sense.

Claire added: “Good2Great’s experts will show you simple strategies to improve the cash position within your business, which you can then put into place to help your company to flourish.

“You will learn the key levers to achieve profitable growth in your business and go through how to ensure that the growth is sustainable by learning how to make money work for you rather than for other people.”

Good2Great, which was co-founded by Johnny Themans, has helped over 1,000 local business owners and entrepreneurs to realise their business dreams through coaching and training.

They are part of the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin’s team of Growth Hub Gurus – experts who help provide the delivery of specialist business support services.

The session gets under way at 9.15am and is likely to last for around three hours. To register for a place visit https://bit.ly/2IHg60h or call 01952 567589

