apT celebrates success at Midlands construction awards

Pioneering Telford development consultancy apT is celebrating success at the region’s most prestigious construction awards.

Mark Kelly (second left) and Joe Strafford (third left) from apT receive LNT Construction’s award on their behalf. Photo: Eden Photography

Two of apT’s nominees won top honours at the Midlands finals of the LABC (Local Authority Building Control) Building Excellence Awards for their work on schemes in Telford & Wrekin.

Paul O’Connell, of Birmingham-based Lovell Partnerships Limited, was named Construction Professional of the Year after being nominated by apT for his role overseeing a new social housing project in Station Road, Newport.

And Leeds-based LNT Construction beat off stiff competition to win the title for Best Small Commercial Project for a new 66-bed care home in Bruce Way, Lawley.

Joe Strafford, Building Control Manager at apT – the Midlands’ first public sector commercial planning, development and environmental consultancy and which is part of Telford & Wrekin Council – said he was delighted with the successes, which were both hugely deserved.

“Paul was nominated because he is someone who never settles for anything less than the very best in his work. His passion for building to a high standard is commendable and his leadership skills show on each and every project.

“LNT’s work in Lawley was an excellent project, well run and managed and with an impressive result at the end of it. The internal design and finish gives a warming feeling more akin to a luxury hotel than a care home and the site looks just as impressive from the outside as it feels on the inside.”

Paul was nominated by apT building control surveyor John Egginton who praised his attention to detail.

He told judges: “There can be few professionals in the trade with more passion about achieving building regulations than Paul. Heworks tirelessly to ensure that all regulations are respected and has an encyclopaedic knowledge of them.”

Mark Kelly, the apT building control surveyor who nominated LNT, said the company had produced exceptional results at the Lawley care home.

“The scale of the project – and the dedication of every single member of the construction team to complete it to the highest possible finish – has been commented upon by the local community, who have warmly welcomed the new care home as a new neighbour,” he said.

The winners now go through to the LABC national awards to be held in London on November 8.

