Alison and Kate join the Dyke Yaxley team

A Shropshire accountancy firm has welcomed two new accounting solutions clerks at its head office in Shrewsbury.

Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Old Potts Way, has expanded its team with the appointment of Alison Bytheway and Kate Hearne.

They are the latest new faces to join the company in a programme of continuing expansion for the firm which also has offices in Telford and the USA.

Alison has previously worked for other accountancy practices and also delivered accountancy services within individual businesses in a wide range of sectors.

“I’m delighted to have joined Dyke Yaxley as it’s a great opportunity to develop my accounting knowledge still further, and I’m also keen to learn and understand more about the IT side of the business,” said Alison.

Kate has spent the last 12 years working in the housing industry and is now working with Alison and other experts in the Dyke Yaxley accounting solutions team.

“I’m very grateful to have the chance to work with such experienced and knowledgeable colleagues who have all been very supportive, and I’m looking forward to continuing my studies alongside my everyday work.”

Both women will deliver book keeping services to clients across the region, as well as assisting with the preparation of management accounts and quarterly VAT returns.

They will be working with clients to ensure they are fully compliant for Making Tax Digital (MTD) and assisting with setting up clients on new software and delivering training, to help clients streamline their book keeping by introducing new technology.

Dyke Yaxley managing director Marie Bramwell said their appointments were the next step in the firm’s structured and ambitious plans for the future.

“We’re always looking for ambitious and dedicated people to join us who can make a valuable contribution to the services we provide, and both Alison and Kate are definitely in that category.

“We’re very pleased to have them both on board and they’ve already made an excellent start in their new roles.”

