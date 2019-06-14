Miller Homes supports Lingen Davies Cancer Fund

Miller Homes Midlands is lending its support to Lingen Davies Cancer Fund which funds projects to make a positive difference to lives affected by cancer in Shropshire and beyond.

The housebuilder has donated £800 to the charity as it prepares to celebrate its 40th Anniversary in June, marked with the Ruby Anniversary Appeal.

Established in 1979 in Shrewsbury, the charity estimates it has helped 80,000 people affected by cancer through its fundraising and has recently raised £1.25 million as part of its latest campaign.

To celebrate the Ruby Appeal, the charity is hosting its birthday Ball at Shooters Hill Hall in Shrewsbury and the money donated by Miller Homes is going towards sponsorship of the event.

Commenting on this, area sales director for Miller Homes Midlands, Alastair Parsons, added: “We are passionate about creating communities where families can thrive and we are delighted to be able to support a charity that is so important to those who live in the area.

“We’d love to extend our congratulations to the team, which for 40 years has proudly served the families of Shropshire, helping them go on with their lives during and after treatment.”

Events and fundraising officer at Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Lizzy Coleman, added:

“We are thrilled to have Miller Homes on board as sponsors for our Ruby Anniversary Ball. We know they play a big role in the community and we’re pleased they are joining us on the journey to help more families throughout their experience of cancer.”

