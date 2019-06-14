Furrows goes into bat for local cricket club

Shropshire motor dealers Furrows has signed a deal to back the women’s cricket team at a county club.

Dan Foskett (left) from Furrows and Ray Collins (right) from Beacon Cricket Club with the women’s team and their new kit

The company has sponsored the kit for the team at Shrewsbury’s Beacon Cricket Club, in Frankwell, as part of motor company Kia’s Gift of Kit initiative.

Emma Sheekey, marketing manager at Furrows, said the project had been created to support local teams across the UK by providing new kit to teams who needed it.

“We’re delighted to be backing the Beacon Cricket Club ladies, as we’re always keen to support local organisations and causes that make a real difference in the community.

“Furrows have been in business for just over 100 years and we pride ourselves on the close relationships we have built up all over the county, so it’s great to be working with such a thriving and ambitious team.”

Beacon Cricket Club development officer, Steve Reese, said: “We’re delighted that Furrows have chosen to sponsor the kit for our ladies’ team, and we’re very grateful for their support.

“We are indebted to all our sponsors and volunteers, and we’re looking forward to a busy year ahead for cricket both locally and internationally. It’s a great time for businesses like Furrows to become part of our team.”

Beacon Cricket Club was formed in 2004, and now runs three senior Saturday sides, two midweek teams, and multiple junior age groups.

Last year saw the successful launch of the women and girls’ section, hosting and entering soft ball festivals around the county, and an under-13 girls’ team who won the North Shropshire Forum League.

Now a thriving division with over 30 women and girls involved, the club is hoping the section will continue to grow by attracting players of all ages and abilities.

