Reech become the official marketing partners for Hencote vineyard

Reech Media has become the official marketing partners for Shropshire’s English Vineyard, Hencote.

Reech will be working with Hencote as their marketing partner for the next 12 months

Reech will provide strategic support, design, photographic and marketing services as well as designing and developing a new website for ‘The Club’ at Hencote.

‘The Club’ required a stand-alone website solely focused on the three different tiers of membership; Lifestyle, Executive and Corporate. The new website will allow members to log-in and access their membership account, detailing all the benefits they receive, news and updates.

Reech facilitated a full day of videography and photography to fully capture ‘The Club’ at Hencote. They also designed a suite of marketing materials to support the launch of ‘The Club’ website and numerous other events. These included both digital and printed materials such as brochures, banners, email campaigns, personalised invites and scheduling on-brand social media content.

Reech will be working with Hencote as their marketing partner for the next 12 months and during this time we will be responsible for creative campaigns, design projects, photography, videography, digital services and the continued marketing of the estate.

Manging Director at Reech, Rob Hughes, commented on the new relationship: “We are proud to be working with Hencote as their official marketing partner. The vineyard was looking for a company to detail a specific marketing strategy to help assist with their events and their new ‘The Club’ website. So far we’ve created a number of marketing materials for the company and we look forward to working with the whole team at Hencote in the future.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...