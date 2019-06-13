New horizons for a Shropshire creative agency

A Shropshire-based PR and creative agency is celebrating after opening its first overseas office.

The Nathan Rous team

Nathan Rous PR has set up a satellite office in Vancouver in a bid to strengthen overseas relationships and build its international offering.

The move will mean members of the team are on the same time-zone as existing clients in Canada and north west America including its CBD clients Mr Moxey’s Mints and Austin & Kat, as well as international clothing guru Charles Tyrwhitt.

Director Nathan Rous described the move as the ‘perfect next step’ for his growing business and said the planets had aligned.

“It’s been a hugely successful start to the year for us, not only have we welcomed two new full time members of staff and launched our hospitality arm Mr Greenside, we’ve also been busier than ever with projects for our existing and new clients.

“The satellite office in Vancouver is a great new chapter for us and our team on the ground over there is very much looking forward to working with new clients across the west coast.

“Our office will be headed up by Conor Crozier, a digital account manager, who came up with the idea in the first place. Conor has a real passion for travel and knew we could improve our offering to clients in Canada and America by being on the ground.

“It’s incredibly exciting for both of us – the planets really aligned and it’s a win-win, if not a win-win-win, for all parties.”

