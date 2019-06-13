11.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 13, 2019
Home Business

Flying the Morris Site Machinery flag internationally

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire head-quartered Morris Site Machinery have been flying the flag internationally with trips to Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Phil Winnington, International Business Director, and Chris Morris, CEO, with the SMC TL90 Evolve +
Phil Winnington, International Business Director, and Chris Morris, CEO, with the SMC TL90 Evolve +

Chris Morris, CEO, visited long-standing partners, Denyo, who showcased their latest innovations and models. While on the visit Chris presented the President of Denyo, Shiratori san, with a limited-edition coffee table book celebrating the 150 year history of parent company Morris & Co.

Following the trip to Japan, Chris and Phil Winnington, International Business Director, joined Access Service Australia at HIRE19 in Melbourne. The annual show saw the Australian launch of the SMC TL90 Evolve – the next generation SMC TL90 lighting tower –  which created a stir with its new ergonomic design, more compact appearance and three lamp head options – 4 x 320W, 6 x 320W or Anti-Glare 1200W HALO. When fitted with the six lamp head, the TL90 Evolve is SMC’s brightest lighting tower.

Its new SMC TL60 Solar Trolley was another star attraction at the show. Battery powered with solar and plug-in charging capabilities, it is an energy efficient, compact and easily deployable unit that produces zero noise and zero emissions.

The 300W Halo also featured on the stand and is available as a single segment lamp head mounted onto a steel frame. It comprises three 100W high power LED modules which create a bright, anti-glare even spread of light. The lamp head can be used on film sets to provide a soft back light or to provide directional, low-glare light for trades such as builders, plasterers and painters.

Phil said: “Built to perform for extreme terrains and temperatures, our lighting towers are proving their worth in Australia. We recognise the need for long-lasting reliable light solutions and we are looking forward to expanding our offer in the country.”

Post HIRE19 Phil visited New Zealand, with Morris Site Machinery having recently become members of New Zealand’s rental association, HIANZ, he met with fellow members, hirers and customers.

It is a significant year for Morris Site Machinery which is marking the 25th anniversary of its SMC brand and the 150th anniversary of its parent Morris & Company, a fifth-generation, family run business group.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
Read Article

News

News

Pennerley takes top spot for UK rainfall yesterday

Pennerley in Shropshire saw the most rain in the UK yesterday according to the Met Office.
Read Article
Cllr Anthony Lowe, the new Mayor of Wellington

New Wellington Mayor keen to help regenerate the town

The new Mayor of Wellington has said that he is looking forward to playing a part in the regeneration of the town.
Read Article
New nurses to A&E departments are undergoing intense training sessions in a new Simulation Suite

A&E Nurses hone skills in real-life simulated environment

New nurses to A&E departments in Shrewsbury and Telford are being prepared for life in a busy resuscitation area by undergoing intense training sessions in a new Simulation Suite.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Player Pathway Trials will take place at on the Community Hub Grass Pitch at Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town Academy player Pathway Trials dates announced

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has announced dates for their Player Pathway Trials for next seasons squads.
Read Article

The free goalkeepers Shrewsbury Town can sign this summer

Shrewsbury Town are in need of at least two goalkeepers this summer, and if they are not in the mood for spending, these stoppers are available on a free.
Read Article
Carrie Lees (Competition Organiser & Ladies Vice Captain) Vivian Catterall (Vice President) Nett Winner Stepanie Overton, Joy Foster (Ladies Captain) Gross Winner and Ladies Club Champion Helen Fowler and Vanessa Statham (Comp Results).

Ladies 36 hole Championships held at Bridgnorth Golf Club

Sixteen ladies have taken part in the 36 hole Championships at Bridgnorth Golf Club.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Reech will be working with Hencote as their marketing partner for the next 12 months

Reech become the official marketing partners for Hencote vineyard

Reech Media has become the official marketing partners for Shropshire’s English Vineyard, Hencote.
Read Article
The Nathan Rous team

New horizons for a Shropshire creative agency

A Shropshire-based PR and creative agency is celebrating after opening its first overseas office.
Read Article
Phil Winnington, International Business Director, and Chris Morris, CEO, with the SMC TL90 Evolve +

Flying the Morris Site Machinery flag internationally

Shropshire head-quartered Morris Site Machinery have been flying the flag internationally with trips to Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

From left, Vicky Ware who specialises in ceramics; Nicola Haigh, who produces textiles and Jill Bagnall, who works with glass

Shropshire’s designer-makers return to Shrewsbury

Designer-makers from the Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft are bringing their ‘Showing Off’ craft event back to Shrewsbury next month.
Read Article
The exotic challenge which raised over £60,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Fundraisers brave the Amazon rainforest for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Eleven adventurous fundraisers have embarked on a challenge of a lifetime in the Amazon rainforest for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.
Read Article
Gregor at Buckingham Palace with Sean Rose

Former Shrewsbury students collect DofE Gold at Buckingham Palace garden party

A Level students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group picked up Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards at Buckingham Palace – something only 10% of those who set out to start it actually achieve.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

One of the Shire Horses at the event will be the Duchess

Shire horses from bygone era will be on display at Shropshire Vintage Show

The final preparations are taking place ahead of the 32nd annual Shropshire Vintage Show next month and some of ‘vintage vehicles’ on display will include 10 ‘heavy’ horses.
Read Article
Children from Lawley Primary School in Telford get into the 'circus spirit' before the professionals arrive to perform on Sunday

Circus comes to Telford school for Father’s Day celebration

A professional circus is coming to town on Father’s Day to raise funds for a Telford school.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Carnival’s Royalty Tom – Junior Carnival Crier, Ava – Carnival Queen, Maddi – Carnival Princess with attendants Isla, Elizabeth, Emily and Maisie get ready for Saturday’s event. Photo: Steven Oliver Photography

Shrewsbury set for carnival fun this Saturday

The annual Shrewsbury Carnival and Show takes place this Saturday 15 June, with thousands of people set to enjoy a day of entertainment.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury. next to the town’s busy Column roundabout.
Read Article
The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth

SVR’s Railwayman’s Arms to host Bank Holiday beer festival

Visitors to the Severn Valley Railway this bank holiday can raise a glass while watching the trains steam in.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
11.1 ° C
12.2 °
8.9 °
93 %
4.1kmh
75 %
Thu
11 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP