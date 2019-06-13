Flying the Morris Site Machinery flag internationally

Shropshire head-quartered Morris Site Machinery have been flying the flag internationally with trips to Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Phil Winnington, International Business Director, and Chris Morris, CEO, with the SMC TL90 Evolve +

Chris Morris, CEO, visited long-standing partners, Denyo, who showcased their latest innovations and models. While on the visit Chris presented the President of Denyo, Shiratori san, with a limited-edition coffee table book celebrating the 150 year history of parent company Morris & Co.

Following the trip to Japan, Chris and Phil Winnington, International Business Director, joined Access Service Australia at HIRE19 in Melbourne. The annual show saw the Australian launch of the SMC TL90 Evolve – the next generation SMC TL90 lighting tower – which created a stir with its new ergonomic design, more compact appearance and three lamp head options – 4 x 320W, 6 x 320W or Anti-Glare 1200W HALO. When fitted with the six lamp head, the TL90 Evolve is SMC’s brightest lighting tower.

Its new SMC TL60 Solar Trolley was another star attraction at the show. Battery powered with solar and plug-in charging capabilities, it is an energy efficient, compact and easily deployable unit that produces zero noise and zero emissions.

The 300W Halo also featured on the stand and is available as a single segment lamp head mounted onto a steel frame. It comprises three 100W high power LED modules which create a bright, anti-glare even spread of light. The lamp head can be used on film sets to provide a soft back light or to provide directional, low-glare light for trades such as builders, plasterers and painters.

Phil said: “Built to perform for extreme terrains and temperatures, our lighting towers are proving their worth in Australia. We recognise the need for long-lasting reliable light solutions and we are looking forward to expanding our offer in the country.”

Post HIRE19 Phil visited New Zealand, with Morris Site Machinery having recently become members of New Zealand’s rental association, HIANZ, he met with fellow members, hirers and customers.

It is a significant year for Morris Site Machinery which is marking the 25th anniversary of its SMC brand and the 150th anniversary of its parent Morris & Company, a fifth-generation, family run business group.

