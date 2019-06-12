New appointments strengthen law firm’s rural team

A Shropshire law firm has strengthened the expertise of its agricultural and rural team with the appointment of two specialists in equine law.

FBC Manby Bowdler’s Agricultural & Rural Services Team Steven Corfield, Anna Russell, Oliver Evans, Sarah Baugh, Tom Devey and Georgia Davies

Solicitors Georgia Davies and Oliver Evans have both joined FBC Manby Bowdler’s Agricultural & Rural Services Team and both have expertise in advising businesses, individuals and organisations on agricultural and equine-related matters.

Oliver, who is currently based at the firm’s Shrewsbury office, deals in land and rural property matters of all types with particular expertise in the sale, purchase and leasing of agricultural and equestrian land.

He hails from Oxfordshire and has a particular eye on expanding the firms rural offering into Warwickshire and Oxfordshire from the firm’s Redditch Office.

Georgia, who joined the company late last year and is based permanently in Shrewsbury, has a similar skill set and deals with a variety of agricultural matters including property sales and purchases, leases, land registration, easements, adverse possession claims and partnership agreements.

The recent appointments takes the total number of employees in the firm’s core agricultural and rural team to seven with other specialist lawyers serving the wider needs of the rural community.

With Shropshire being the home to a thriving agricultural and equine community partner Sarah Baugh said it made sense to expand the firm’s expertise in this particular area.

She said: “We are delighted to welcome Georgia and Oliver as the newest members of our team.

“Their expertise in equine law is helping the firm to grow the number of clients we are working with who specialise in this particular field, whether that be businesses, organisations or individuals and their agricultural knowledge compliments the existing team members well.”

