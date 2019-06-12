Business awards finalists attend reception at Hencote

Over 100 people attended a ‘meet the finalists’ evening at Hencote Vineyard, on Monday, as a preview to the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards which take place at Telford International Centre on Friday.

Chamber president-elect Mandy Thorn ‘in the frame’ with Jo White of Aico Ltd, Gareth Thomas of Rybrook and Charles Stevens

New chamber patron member Hencote Vineyard hosted the evening in their new winery and restaurant off Ellesmere Road, in Shrewsbury, providing guests with canapés and sparkling wine from a recent pressing. They are also sponsoring the Tourism, Leisure & Hospitality category of this year’s event.

Hencote general manager Charles Stevens welcomed guests and gave a brief outline of the investment and work carried out to make the vineyard a destination venue and compere Carl Jones interviewed sponsors and judges who explained the benefits of being involved in such a prestigious awards scheme for businesses across all sectors throughout the county.

Chamber events organiser Teresa Rowe, said: “This is a perfect opportunity for patrons, sponsors, judges and finalists to break the ice and get to know each other before the main event on Friday evening, at which we have 628 people attending and will be making awards in no fewer that 17 categories.

“Thanks must go to Hencote for laying on such a splendid reception in such a wonderful setting, together with recognition of the tireless work done by sponsors and judges for this major awards scheme within the Shropshire business community.”

