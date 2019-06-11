Corporate golf day raises £3,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

A corporate golf day, organised by the Wrekin Housing Group, has raised £3,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Pictured are (left-right): Jacob Perry (Wrekin Housing Group Catering Manager); Ian Gregory (Dodd Group); Graham Stokes (Accountant Wrekin Group), Dave Teece (QA Shropshire) and Jason Scott (Wrekin Housing Group Building Facilities Manager)

Around 80 golfers from 20 businesses and organisations from around the West Midlands, including Dodd Group, QA Kitchens and KRM Contractors, participated in the event held at Shifnal Golf Club in Shropshire.

Following the 18 holes of golf, guests attended an evening meal, where prizes were handed out. Among the Team winners were, Envirovent and Construct-Equip Ltd, with Alan McCafferty from Construct-Equip winning the individual Trophy.

Event organiser, Jason Scott, Building Facilities Manager at the Wrekin Housing Group, said: “I am very grateful to everyone who attended and helped raise such a fantastic amount for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“Investing in, and supporting local communities is a key part of what the Group stands for, and this includes contributing to organisations and good causes, like Macmillan Cancer Support, which make a positive impact on the lives of so many people.

“Sadly, many of us will know people who have been impacted by cancer, but raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support means more emotional, physical and financial support being provided to people living with cancer.”

The event was held on Tuesday 4th June.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...