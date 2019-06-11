Aaron & Partners announces new Senior Partner

Shropshire law firm Aaron & Partners LLP has announced the appointment of a new Senior Partner to lead the firm.

Simon Edwards with Nick Clarke

Nick Clarke, who joined Aaron & Partners in 1999, has been elected to the role by the firm’s partners and succeeds Simon Edwards, who is stepping down after 22 years

Nick is currently Head of Dispute Resolution and Insolvency at Aaron & Partners, having joined the firm as a trainee solicitor 20 years ago.

The Senior Partner position will see Nick play a leading role in helping the firm continue its impressive growth, with annual fee income of more than £9.5million recorded in 2018. He will take responsibility for delivering the firm’s future growth strategy.

Alongside the new role, Nick will continue to advise clients on matters concerning commercial and insolvency related disputes.

He said: “It’s a huge honour to have been appointed as Senior Partner at Aaron & Partners. Over the past 20 years, we have grown to become one of the top law firms in the region under Simon’s leadership and I can’t overstate the role he has played in everything we’ve achieved.

“I’m looking forward to taking on the challenge of the new role and helping to deliver continued success.

“I’m coming into this position at a time where I believe, we have never been stronger. We’re proud of our team and my focus will be on ensuring we continue to provide our clients with bespoke solutions, excellent value and unrivalled service – the foundations upon which our success to date have been built.”

Aaron & Partners employs more than 130 staff across three offices, in Chester, Shrewsbury and Manchester, providing legal services to those who own, run or invest in businesses.

Simon Edwards joined the firm two years after it was founded in 1983 and has played a key role in Aaron & Partners impressive growth since that time. He will continue to support the firm as a Commercial, Dispute Resolution and Insolvency Partner – a position he has held for the past 32 years.

Simon explained: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being Senior Partner at this firm, but I think it’s important that leadership is refreshed in every business, and the time is right for me to step down from the role and pass the mantle to someone else.

“In Nick, I think we have the ideal candidate. Not only is he a great lawyer, but he is also a real people person with business acumen and a strong set of values, which I believe are the key ingredients needed to succeed in this role.

“He’s also been with the firm for a long time, so the transition will be seamless for the firm and our clients.

“Our business model has been consistent and effective for many years and we’re proud to have grown the firm organically, achieving year-on-year growth and building a solid reputation with our clients.

“Under Nick’s stewardship, I’m confident that we’ll continue that for many years to come.”

