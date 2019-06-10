Shrewsbury home-care company rated ‘good’ following CQC inspection

A Shrewsbury home-care company has just been rated as ‘good’ in all aspects of a recent CQC inspection.

Members of the Affinity Homecare team

Affinity Homecare (Shrewsbury) Limited has invested in developing a care company which can support individuals in their homes, allowing the most vital of rights to be maintained – independence.

Through the rigorous review of all aspects of Affinity’s service, CQC considered safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led. All of these values are at the core of what Affinity provides, allowing individuals tailor made care in the home clients love with flexible packages of short or long-term care dependent on requirements.

The company also offers a broad range of provisions from advanced care from a ‘helping hand’ to responsive stay at home provision supporting physical disability, dementia, personal assistant (live in), respite and end of life care.

Practically, this includes all aspects of professional care together with the personal touch in terms of housework, meal preparation, escorting to appointments, medication, assistance as required etc.

Mel Morgan (Registered Manager) is proud of the service Affinity offers.

Mel said: “We have invested in our business and ensured we recruit the very best people to support our clients in their homes. Through the continual training provided, the team create a culture of respect and compassion which was a key aspect commented on by clients in the inspection and is seen practically in the wonderful emotional aspects of care provided by Affinity. It is these high standards of care which can positively impact people’s lives, ensuring clients know there truly is no place like home.”

