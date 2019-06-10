15.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 10, 2019
Huws Gray opens new 8,700 sq ft store and showroom in Whitchurch

By Shropshire Live Business

Huws Gray has continued its flying start to the year by opening a new branch in Whitchurch.

Eight jobs have been created at the new store and there are plans for more in the near future

The 8,700 square foot store and showroom is already proving popular with the public and trade customers.

The three-acre base at Waymills was built from the ground up and features loading bays, exclusive lines and a top-quality kitchen, flooring and bathroom display area.

Manager Gavin Martin says there was great demand for another Huws Gray outlet in the region, to complement nearby sites in Shrewsbury and Wrexham.

Employing eight staff, he says they have big plans for the future and will expand the business over time.

“The first few weeks here have been absolutely fantastic, the response from the general public and local builders and trades has been so positive,” said Gavin.

“They are really impressed with the offering and the layout, and the feedback is that Whitchurch has needed a store like this for a very long time.

“There is demand and this is a big catchment area, so we look forward to welcoming people in the months ahead.”

