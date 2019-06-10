Growing training provider to take on more staff in Shropshire

A national training provider is expanding by nearly a third and looks set to create 20 new jobs by the end of June in Shropshire.

David Grant CEO of AAA Training

AAA Training provides training and apprenticeships in the hospitality, leisure, health and social care sectors in Telford and surrounding areas.

CEO, David Grant said: “We’re working with Direct Health Group, which is one of the largest home care providers in the UK. It has teams and provides services in Telford and surrounding areas.

“We’ve more than 10 years’ experience as a commercial training business for the health and social care sector, delivering short and accredited courses.

“During the past 12 months, our workforce has grown from five to 40 staff and we’re now looking to grow again, expanding our network of industry-trained, experienced and highly qualified Trainer-Assessors out in the field, who support Apprentices to achieve nationally recognised standards in their workplace in Telford.

“We are currently in the process of launching two new programmes to deliver Level 2 and 3 Apprenticeships with Direct Health Group and, with a further healthcare provider, to offer an innovative Customer Service Level 3 programme for Co-ordinators and Branch Managers to fill an identified skills gap.

“These contracts will increase the number of Apprentices we support from 500 to 1,500 in the next 12 months. As a result, we’re building up our team to meet this demand and are appointing new Social Care Assessors to cover our work in Telford and surrounding areas.

“We’re expanding rapidly and need to recruit more staff urgently, so anyone interested in finding out about any of our vacancies should email andrew.tregenza@aaatrainingandrecruitment.co.uk or call Andrew on 0345 163 2170.”

