Shropshire environmental firm going from strength to strength

A Shropshire environmental firm, which has just completed its sixth year in business, is going from strength to strength.

Sally Themans (left) of Good2Great with Tracey Westbury outside her offices

Westbury Environmental, based in Telford town centre, has seen a 40% rise in turnover in the last 12 months and is planning to continue its growth.

Founder Tracey Westbury explains that she had 25 years of experience in the environmental waste industry when she decided start her own business, which specialises in environmental training, monitoring and management.

However, although she had a wealth of knowledge about the sector, she pays tribute to the assistance received whilst running her own business from Bridgnorth-based coaching and training consultancy Good2Great.

She attended a start-up workshop hosted Good2Great six years ago to give her help with the launch. This two-day workshop covers all aspects of what it takes to be an entrepreneur, including topics such as finance, marketing and HR.

“I found the start up course really useful. It made me realise just how much more I could be doing in terms of planning and implementation and setting more strategic goals,” commented Tracey, who has since moved her company to larger offices and now employs a team of staff.

Tracey returned to Good2Great, who had kept in touch and invited her to a free business seminar three years later.

“At that time I was expanding the business and was experiencing problems with forecasting cashflow to determine my affordability to hire additional staff,” she explains.

The seminar inspired Tracey to sign up to the ‘Building Business Confidence’ programme which included one-to-one coaching from Good2Great directors.

“This gave me the tools and skills I needed to expand my team which led to further sessions with a business coach through Good2Great. This one-to-one support kept me on track with my commitments and provided useful advice on a number of projects I was working on at the time.

“Advice from the business coach made me realise the importance of project management and financial management software to the growth of my consultancy.

“With the software now in place I have expanded the number of projects I can take on and I now employ five people.

“It’s easy when running a business to get buried in the details of doing the job. The Good2Great courses and support are great for making you raise your head and see what needs to be done to drive yourself forward and give you the tools to allow you to do it.

“I would recommend Good2Great to anyone who is ambitious for their business – they offer insightful help for any company – whether just starting out or those who are building a bigger team and want to grow.

“They provided relevant, timely advice and I’m pleased that Good2Great have been involved in my business right from the start,” Tracey said.

Sally Themans of Good2Great said that she was delighted with the success of Westbury Environmental.

“We work with a huge range of businesses throughout Shropshire and it is always very satisfying to see them go on to thrive and play an important role in the local economy,” she commented.

The start up workshop and subsequent help was part of the Building Business Confidence programme which is funded by the Marches Growth Hub and the European Regional Development Fund.

