Hospice care and homeless charities get ‘legal’ support

A Shropshire law firm has announced two new charity partners. FBC Manby Bowdler has adopted The Ark in Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton’s Compton Care as its chosen charities for the next two years.

Kim Carr , Managing Partner at FBC Manby Bowdler

Staff at the firm, which has offices in Shrewsbury, Telford, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Wolverhampton, Willenhall and Redditch, voted for the charities from a list of organisations that were suggested by employees.

The Ark runs a day centre and outreach services for vulnerable people in Shrewsbury and is funded entirely by donations. Compton Care in Wolverhampton provides support for people with incurable or complex conditions through its clinical and hospice services.

Staff will take part in a number of fundraising initiatives over the next two years for the charities. They raised around £4,500 for the firm’s previous charity partners, Hope House and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Managing Partner Kim Carr said: “As a business whose staff live in the communities where we work, we’re passionate about putting something back into the communities that support us.

“Both The Ark and Compton Care are doing excellent work supporting sick and vulnerable people and we are looking forward to doing what we can as a team to raise as much as possible over the coming months.”

