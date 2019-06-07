Ben and Hannah are the latest additions to the team at Q Financial Services

A growing Shropshire financial services company which offers a range of services has added to its team.

Ben Wootton and Hannah Jennings have joined Q Financial Services as mortgage and protection advisers

Q Financial Services, which has offices in both Shrewsbury and Telford, has appointed Ben Wootton and Hannah Jennings as mortgage and protection advisers.

The roles represent an exciting new challenge for both of the company’s latest additions.

Ben, from Pontesbury, near Shrewsbury, said: “It’s a new career for me as I used to work in care, supporting children with disabilities, so it’s a completely new challenge, but I’m enjoying it.

“It’s exciting and I’m starting to see the rewards of helping people get on the housing ladder. It’s nice to see the difference you can make by doing this job.”

Hannah, from Westbury, near Shrewsbury, has also quickly settled into her new role.

She added: “My background is predominantly in credit control, so it’s very interesting from my perspective coming into mortgages and protection, working specifically with customers who have adverse credit histories.

“I enjoy meeting new people every day and going to networking events and different workshops, so it’s really interesting.

“I have joined a very supportive team and everyone’s been really welcoming.”

Both Ben and Hannah have completed industry qualifications.

