Church Stretton businesses invited to take part in online survey

Church Stretton Town Council has commissioned students from the Business School at Chester University to undertake an online survey of local businesses.

The purpose of the survey is to develop a profile of businesses in the local area and to identify ways in which they can be better supported, not only by the Town Council but also by Shropshire Council, the Marches Economic Growth Hub and local colleges.

The Council is encouraging as many local businesses as possible to contribute to the survey, which will take less than 30 minutes to complete.

The Council currently only has a limited database of contact details for local businesses and those currently on the database will shortly be receiving direct invitations to complete the survey before the 15 June 2019.

However, the Council wants to encourage as many businesses as possible in the SY6 area to complete the survey. All information will be treated as strictly confidential.

Councillor Bob Welch, Town Mayor, said: “Councillors want to have a better understanding of the perspective of local businesses on the challenges and opportunities they face at this time of economic and technological change. That understanding needs to inform not only the local economic development strategy but also the wider county strategy and lay the foundation for more collaborative working in future.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...