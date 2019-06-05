apT event will help set construction firms on road to success

An event to help put developers and the construction industry on the road to success with planners is being staged in Telford next month.

apT’s Highways Development Manager Nick McGurk

Development consultancy apT is hosting a free meet-the-experts event to discuss ways it can work with the industry in relation to highways development management to help speed up construction.

The meeting – at the Wakes in Oakengates at 8am on July 4 – will feature a presentation and question and answer session from apT’s Highways Development Manager Nick McGurk.

Mr McGurk said the event was particularly aimed at developers and construction staff and was intended to help make the development management process as straightforward as possible.

He said apT – the Midlands’ first public sector commercial planning, development and environmental consultancy – had expanded its workforce and could now offer a wider variety of services than before.

“Telford & Wrekin Council, working through apT, has created a user friendly service, speeding up technical checks, providing advice, introducing face to face meetings, being proactive and supporting builders both on site and technically.

“By speeding up technical checks we can help remove some of the obstacles which have traditionally slowed down development, as well as helping to create interesting places to live and promoting sustainable development by getting the right information to the developers at the early stages of the process

“The result is a more friendly, proactive and progressive process which benefits everybody involved.”

Mr McGurk said apT’s growing workforce can now offer services such as AutoTRACKing, street lighting designs, 2D highway design, materials advice, pre-planning highways advice outside of the borough, DCP testing and transport assessments.

‘We are also very keen to hear from developers about how we can further assist them to make the construction process run as smoothly as possible,” he added.

To book on to the event visit: http://bit.ly/apTHWDEvent

