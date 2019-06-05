Aaron & Partners strengthens Real Estate team with key appointments

Legal practice Aaron & Partners has announced two new appointments to support its growing Real Estate team.

Hannah Fynn and Joseph Fletcher-Hunt from Aaron & Partners LLP

Following an increasing number of instructions from commercial clients across Cheshire and Shropshire, Joseph Fletcher-Hunt and Hannah Fynn have both joined the busy team, which is highly regarded in the industry’s prestigious Legal 500 directory.

Joseph Fletcher-Hunt joins the Real Estate team in Chester as an Associate Solicitor. Since graduating from the University of Law in Chester in 2010, he has worked with some major law firms across the region and has experience across a wide range of real estate and property matters.

His work has seen him noted in the Legal 500 directory and he recently received a Fellowship of the Agricultural Law Association – the association’s ‘badge of excellence’ in recognition of his ability to manage specialist legal matters relevant to rural clients.

He will work alongside Real Estate Partner, Emma McGlinchey, who returned to the firm last summer, and will act on behalf of a number of Aaron & Partners’ local and national clients.

Joining Joseph is Associate Solicitor Hannah Fynn, who will be working in the firm’s Shrewsbury office. Having also studied at the University of Law in Chester, Hannah has previously worked at law firms in North Wales and the West Midlands, having operated in a variety of Corporate & Commercial and Real Estate roles.

“We’re delighted to announce the appointment of two fantastic Solicitors who will support the continued growth and development of our Real Estate teams across both our Chester and Shrewsbury offices,” said Aaron & Partners’ Head of Real Estate, Simon Ellis.

“The Real Estate sector can be a complex area, and with current uncertainty in the market it has never been more important to ensure we can provide our clients with expert legal advice from individuals who know the property market inside-out.

“These appointments reflect the increasing demand we’re seeing from commercial clients in this sector. Joseph and Hannah will allow us to offer further support and provide thoughtful and bespoke advice to our clients. We’re excited to welcome them to the Aaron & Partners team.”

