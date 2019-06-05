8.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 6, 2019
Home Business

Aaron & Partners strengthens Real Estate team with key appointments

By Shropshire Live Business

Legal practice Aaron & Partners has announced two new appointments to support its growing Real Estate team.

Hannah Fynn and Joseph Fletcher-Hunt from Aaron & Partners LLP
Hannah Fynn and Joseph Fletcher-Hunt from Aaron & Partners LLP

Following an increasing number of instructions from commercial clients across Cheshire and Shropshire, Joseph Fletcher-Hunt and Hannah Fynn have both joined the busy team, which is highly regarded in the industry’s prestigious Legal 500 directory.

Joseph Fletcher-Hunt joins the Real Estate team in Chester as an Associate Solicitor. Since graduating from the University of Law in Chester in 2010, he has worked with some major law firms across the region and has experience across a wide range of real estate and property matters.

His work has seen him noted in the Legal 500 directory and he recently received a Fellowship of the Agricultural Law Association – the association’s ‘badge of excellence’ in recognition of his ability to manage specialist legal matters relevant to rural clients.

He will work alongside Real Estate Partner, Emma McGlinchey, who returned to the firm last summer, and will act on behalf of a number of Aaron & Partners’ local and national clients.

Joining Joseph is Associate Solicitor Hannah Fynn, who will be working in the firm’s Shrewsbury office. Having also studied at the University of Law in Chester, Hannah has previously worked at law firms in North Wales and the West Midlands, having operated in a variety of Corporate & Commercial and Real Estate roles.

“We’re delighted to announce the appointment of two fantastic Solicitors who will support the continued growth and development of our Real Estate teams across both our Chester and Shrewsbury offices,” said Aaron & Partners’ Head of Real Estate, Simon Ellis.

“The Real Estate sector can be a complex area, and with current uncertainty in the market it has never been more important to ensure we can provide our clients with expert legal advice from individuals who know the property market inside-out.

“These appointments reflect the increasing demand we’re seeing from commercial clients in this sector. Joseph and Hannah will allow us to offer further support and provide thoughtful and bespoke advice to our clients. We’re excited to welcome them to the Aaron & Partners team.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
Read Article
The event will be held at Southwater’s QEII Arena in Telford Town Park on the 7th and 8th June

Shropshire Pub at the Park announces comedy and music line-up

Shropshire Festivals are launching a brand-new event this summer that will turn the best bits about going to the pub into a beer festival for Shropshire.
Read Article
1st Choice Insurance Team

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service - “That’s 1st Choice in a nutshell”
Read Article

Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment, Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2019.
Read Article

News

News

Exterior view of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings looking up at the turret. Photo: Historic England

HemingwayDesign to create new brand for Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

HemingwayDesign have been commissioned to create the brand for Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings which is gradually being brought back to life.
Read Article
The new ambulances are the most technologically advanced in service anywhere in the world. Photo: West Midlands Ambulance Service

Trust to invest £40m in 300 new ambulances

West Midlands Ambulance Service is to invest £40m with an order for 300 new ambulances.
Read Article

Shropshire Council to reconsider planned changes to bus services

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet is to reconsider the proposed reduction or removal of a number of subsidised bus services in the county following a public consultation.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Defenseman Corey Goodison. Photo: Telford Tigers 2018 / Steve Brodie

Goodison makes Tigers return

Defenseman Corey Goodison is returning to Telford Tigers for the 2019/20 season.
Read Article

Interview: Former Shrewsbury Town and Arsenal Striker Omer Riza

In an exclusive interview, former Shrewsbury Town striker Omer Riza reveals his thoughts on the ongoing legal case against the Turkish Football Federation.
Read Article
Ed Glover, left, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, and Shrewsbury Town’s commercial manager Andrew Tretton

Salop Leisure extends stand sponsorship deal at Shrewsbury Town Football Club

Salop Leisure has extended its stand sponsorship at Shrewsbury Town Football Club for a further two years.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Hannah Fynn and Joseph Fletcher-Hunt from Aaron & Partners LLP

Aaron & Partners strengthens Real Estate team with key appointments

Legal practice Aaron & Partners has announced two new appointments to support its growing Real Estate team.
Read Article
apT’s Highways Development Manager Nick McGurk

apT event will help set construction firms on road to success

An event to help put developers and the construction industry on the road to success with planners is being staged in Telford next month.
Read Article

Church Stretton businesses invited to take part in online survey

Church Stretton Town Council has commissioned students from the Business School at Chester University to undertake an online survey of local businesses.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Morris Lubricants’ chairman Andrew Goddard presents drums of oil to Ben Kaye watched by his sons, Sam and Will, his parents Tom and Julie Kaye and Robin Frostick with the Scammell Pioneer R100 and AEC Matador in the background

Family’s vintage military vehicles heading for D Day 75th anniversary in France

A Shropshire family with a passion for restoring vintage military vehicles is heading to Normandy to take part in events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the D Day landings on June 6.
Read Article
Dawn Tretton, second left, and Nicky Ellis preparing for their charity cycling challenge at The Shrewsbury Club with the help of personal trainers Mickey Brown, left, and Tom Meehan

Shrewsbury duo take on London to Paris cycling challenge for charity

Two adventurous Shrewsbury women are saddling up for an epic charity cycling challenge which will see them pedal nearly 400km from London to Paris.
Read Article
Children enjoying musical fun with Mary Keith

Popular Street Festival raises £1800 for Shrewsbury arts charity

Organisers of a family fun day in Shrewsbury are delighted after raising more than £1800 in just four hours.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

Barbara Nice

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist to open Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival

Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Mrs Barbara Nice will be the headline act at Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival's opening night.
Read Article
A costumed procession which winds its way around the town at lunchtime

Wellington Midsummer Fayre to take place this Saturday

A community celebration inspired by a historical Shropshire event dating back to the 13th century will be held in Wellington this weekend.
Read Article

New fireworks display company revealed for Shrewsbury Flower Show

Visitors to Shrewsbury Flower Show can be assured of a real whizz-bang finale this year with the news of a new company coming on board to put on the traditional fireworks display.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury. next to the town’s busy Column roundabout.
Read Article
The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth

SVR’s Railwayman’s Arms to host Bank Holiday beer festival

Visitors to the Severn Valley Railway this bank holiday can raise a glass while watching the trains steam in.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
8.2 ° C
10.6 °
5.6 °
93 %
2.1kmh
100 %
Thu
14 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP